Today (March 1), Ayesha Curry decided to share some big news in the first digital issue of her lifestyle magazine, Sweet July — she and husband Steph Curry are expecting their fourth child. Along with colorful photos, the mother of 11-year-old Riley, 8-year-old Ryan and 5-year-old Canon revealed what led to the couple's decision to expand their beautiful family.

"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," Ayesha began. "We said, 'Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So, we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

She continued by diving into the more interesting food quirks surrounding her pregnancy. "I’m still taking in all the changes with this fourth pregnancy. I’ve been on a watermelon kick, which is so strange and also unfortunate because they’re not really in season," she explained. "I’ve been craving these little Japanese peaches. I also had a three-week stint with a very unhealthy sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle. But one of the biggest differences is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye. And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That’s encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing — especially with it being my last pregnancy."

Check out Ayesha's words in their entirety here, along with the rest of Sweet July's "The Village Issue."