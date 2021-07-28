Image Image Credit Nicole Sweet/BAL/Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images, and Patrick Smith/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole, Barack Obama, and Steph Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), Deadline reported about a documentary that is set to feature prominent figures such as Barack Obama, Steph Curry, and J. Cole. Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League, announced almost three years ago, boasts Fisher Stevens as one of its executive producers, alongside Richard Brown, who serves as executive producer, writer, and co-director.

Obama, Curry, and J. Cole will play significant roles in the Fremantle-produced documentary alongside former NBA player Joakim Noah, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, Cameroonian NBA talent Pascal Siakam, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Obama, a strategic partner of NBA Africa, will discuss the importance of sports to Africa's future and his involvement in the continent's development post-presidency. J. Cole will share his transformative experience playing in the first BAL tournament, while Commissioner Silver will delve into the league's vision.

“From the beginning it was clear that the launch of a Pan African Sports League consisting of 12 teams from 12 countries across the most diverse continent in the world presented an exciting opportunity for a thrilling documentary series,” Brown stated. "Then the reality superseded all expectations as we were able to dive deeply into the stories of some fascinating and extraordinary characters; from players and coaches to the visionaries behind the project.”

The series will delve into the intricate relationship between America and Africa, portraying the BAL as a cultural bridge. According to Brown and co-director Tebogo Malope, the documentary explores the stories of remarkable individuals involved in the league's inception, from players and coaches to visionary leaders.

The documentary, overseen by Oscar winner Fisher Stevens, Ujiri, and Nigerian filmmaker Akin Omotoso, looks to captivate audiences with its portrayal of the BAL's journey. Fremantle is set to handle international distribution and will showcase the project at the London TV Screenings. No official release date for the film was confirmed.