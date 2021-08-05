Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Victoria Monét's journey to the forefront of music began with the impactful release of her single “On My Mama” and debut album, Jaguar II. However, before hitting the mainstream, she honed her craft behind the scenes as a songwriter. It all started with her passion for poetry, which she shared with a family member. This love for lyrical expression led her to connect with producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, and together they embarked on a musical journey. Monét became a part of the girl group Purple Reign, which was signed to Motown, but they faced disappointment when they were dropped from the label before releasing any music.

Undeterred by the setback, Monét turned to songwriting as a means to support herself, pouring her heart into crafting hooks and lending her voice to demos in the hopes of attracting the industry’s attention. Her perseverance paid off when Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman recognized her talent and offered the young star a record deal. As she pursued a solo career, Monét continued to make her mark as a songwriter, penning tracks for notable artists including Fifth Harmony, JoJo, Jordin Sparks and the critically acclaimed Ariana Grande. Here is a glimpse into the Grammy Award-winning artist’s extensive catalog. Check out 13 songs you didn’t know were written by Monét.

1. I Hate That You Love Me by Diddy - Dirty Money

Monét's career as a songwriter began with "I Hate That You Love Me," a track she co-wrote for Diddy - Dirty Money, a powerhouse trio that included the mogul himself, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and vocalists Kalenna Harper and Dawn Richard. This collaboration marked Monét’s debut as a behind-the-scenes architect of music. The song appeared on the group's Last Train To Paris album.

2. 34+35 by Ariana Grande

Following the triumph of 2019’s Thank U, Next — an album for which the Atlanta native also crafted various tunes, including the hit "7 Rings" — longtime friends Grande and Monét teamed up once more for the pop icon’s sixth studio album, Positions. Monét's contribution extended to six tracks on the LP, including the cleverly cheeky "34+35."

3. Reflection by Fifth Harmony

In 2015, after their standout performance on “The X Factor (U.S.),” Fifth Harmony made waves with their debut studio album, Reflection. Among the project’s standout songs was the title track penned by Monét. The anthem celebrated self-love and empowerment, as the singers uplifted themselves with affirmations and praise.

4. On The Way by TWENTY88

TWENTY88 — the dynamic duo comprised of Big Sean and the captivating Jhené Aiko — released an eponymous collaborative LP in 2016 infused with influences from jazz, ’90s R&B, and the timeless vibes of ’70s rock and soul. One of the album's highlights was "On The Way," which was written by Monét. This evocative song expresses a couple's longing and desire for each other's presence while separated by distance.

5. Do It by Chloe x Halle

Monét joined forces with sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey before Chlöe ventured into her solo career and Halle dazzled audiences as Ariel in the live action movie The Little Mermaid. Together, the three artists penned “Do It” for Chloe x Halle's second studio album, Ungodly Hour. This track marked the Bailey sisters' debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, driven by its lively lyrics, upbeat melody and the widespread popularity of its TikTok dance.

6. 7 Rings by Ariana Grande

"7 Rings," co-written with the “Coastin’” songstress, soared to the top of the charts as a symbol of female empowerment and opulence. Monét's creative input gave the offering its unique flair, which contributed to its massive success. The track easily dominated the Billboard Hot 100 and global charts, showcasing Grande's vocal skill and solidifying Monét's role as a formidable songwriter.

7. Drunk Texting by Chris Brown featuring Jhené Aiko

Appearing on Chris Brown's 2014 album X, "Drunk Texting" is a captivating collaboration between Brown and Aiko. The track is loved for its candid lyrics, which resonate with fans of Brown's smooth vocals and Monét's seductive charm. It explores the modern dilemma of late-night communication fueled by liquid courage and adds another layer of allure to Brown's musical collection.

8. On The Way by Jhené Aiko featuring Mila J

The deluxe edition of Chilombo brought forth an eagerly anticipated gem: A collaboration between Aiko and her older sister, Mila J. As the siblings' first jointly released song on the commercial scene, "On The Way" was a significant milestone in their partnership that Monét helped write. This track allowed listeners to enter a domain in which the sisters openly discussed their most private vices in the intimate space of the bedroom.

9. Little More Time by Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye's "Little More Time" showcased the singer-songwriter’s talent for crafting soulful melodies and stirring lyrics. While the track didn’t top any charts, listeners praised its artistic depth and emotional resonance. Daye's soulful vocals, combined with Monét's creative touch, offered a captivating listening experience that appealed to fans of introspective music.

10. thank u, next by Ariana Grande

Thank U, Next's title track, co-penned by Monét, was an iconic moment in pop culture, rocketing the “Dangerous Woman” singer to new heights while emphasizing the Atlanta talent’s versatility as a writer. The hit topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, broke records and became a popular anthem about the lessons learned from relationships. Fans adored the song’s honest lyrics and catchy melody, making the record a remarkable accomplishment for both artists.

11. Rather Be by Brandy

A standout from Brandy’s 2020 album, B7, the Monét-co-written "Rather Be" was praised for its emotive lyrics and the Vocal Bible’s soulful voice. Adding depth to the album's R&B landscape, “Rather Be” was another historical collaboration in Monet’s songwriting repertoire.

12. Déjà Vu by Coco Jones

The award-winning songwriter wrote 2013's "Déjà Vu" for Coco Jones. As a captivating fusion of pop and R&B, the track presented a new narrative in Jones’ musical catalog, taking on themes of romance and nostalgia with Monét's exclusive artistic imprint. Its infectious melody and heartfelt lyrics revealed her flexibility in crafting hits across genres.

13. Memories Back Then by T.I. featuring Kendrick Lamar, B.o.B. and Kris Stephens

In 2013, T.I. released "Memories Back Then" — a powerful track featuring Kendrick Lamar, B.o.B. and Kris Stephens' soulful vocals. Monét added her magic to the mix, creating an unforgettable hook. While the song was originally scheduled to appear on T.I.'s eighth studio album, it was reportedly delayed due to sample clearance issues and did not make the final tracklist.