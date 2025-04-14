Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert stands on stage with the class of 2025 draftees during the 2025 WNBA Draft at the Shed in New York City on April 14, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The WNBA will grow to 18 teams by 2030, with new franchises in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

This move opens up 72 new roster spots, giving more players a shot at going pro.

As the league grows, players are pushing for better pay, protections, and representation through a new CBA.

On Monday (June 30), the WNBA announced three new expansion cities that will bring the league’s total count to 18 teams across the U.S. and Canada by 2030. The news is a major win for players, fans, executives, and investors who have spent years demanding this type of major growth for women’s basketball. Previously announced expansion teams also include Toronto, Canada, and Portland, Oregon, both slated to begin play in 2026. The Golden State Valkyries also began their inaugural season this past May.

Several cities put in a bid for a new team with the league, but the final decision came down to factors like long-term commitment from ownership groups, local and state support, and market viability, according to a press release.

“This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I am deeply grateful for our new owners and ownership groups.”

As women’s professional basketball has continued to grow its momentum and revenue year after year, the players have stepped up to demand more opportunities worthy of their talent and marketability. According to ESPN, the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) has begun renegotiations for an improved collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The players are fighting for the benefits they deserve, seeking changes to things like salary caps, eligibility, and roster sizes. Some have even opted to start their own leagues, like Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, who co-founded the Unrivaled Basketball League, to bring to life their own blueprint for how women’s professional basketball should operate.

WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike spoke to ESPN about their goals for the new CBA, "This league is transforming. As a players association, we want to evolve with it and have that be reflected in how players are taken care of, and how our protections are not getting lapped by the evolution of this league."

What the WNBA expansion teams mean for roster spots

The number of players allowed on each team has been a specific point of contention with the W, as each franchise is only allotted 12 spots. Each year, after the WNBA Draft is complete, fans and players alike are shocked by how many talented stars are eventually waived by the teams that selected them. Between existing veterans and international standouts, many deserving rookies don’t get the chance to go pro after college because there simply isn’t enough room.

While negotiations will determine if the roster number is increased, the additional teams will make a big difference in how many hoopers get a spot on a WNBA team. In 2024, before the Golden State Valkyries began their inaugural 2025 season, the league had 12 teams, equaling only 144 openings. Now, by 2030, there are a whopping 216 projected openings across 18 teams.

Even with the latest expansions and CBA negotiations underway, there is still more work to be done in terms of improving what the league has to offer current players and the next generation of hoopers. But it’s clear that big steps forward are happening each year, and we can’t wait to see what comes next on and off the court for women’s professional basketball.