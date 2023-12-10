Image Image Credit Rich Storry/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Unrivaled: Rose vs. Lunar Owls Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Women’s professional basketball is experiencing an evolution, and an increasingly notable part of this transformation is the Unrivaled Basketball League. Founded in 2023 and inaugurated back in January, Unrivaled offers a fresh take on competition by blending high-paced action, innovative rules, and an emphasis on player fairness and compensation. Co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the league quickly became a must-watch event during the WNBA offseason.

A league built for the players

The Unrivaled League presents a 3-on-3 format, featuring six teams with six players each. Unlike the WNBA, games are played on a smaller court, with three fast-paced seven-minute quarters. Instead of a regular fourth quarter, teams race to a set score by adding 11 points to whatever the leading team had at the end of the third quarter. The first team to reach that number wins. This fast-paced format keeps fans engaged while allowing players to showcase their individual skills in an electrifying setting.

Currently, the league boasts an impressive roster of talent, including Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and, of course, co-founder Collier. With salaries averaging over $200,000 per player and equity stakes in the league itself, Unrivaled is setting new standards for athlete pay in women’s sports.

How Unrivaled and the WNBA complement each other

The Unrivaled League is not in direct competition with the WNBA — rather, it serves as a complementary extension. Unlike the WNBA, which follows a traditional 5-on-5 format and spans a longer time frame, Unrivaled operates in the WNBA offseason, which provides an additional platform for players to compete within the United States while staying in top form. Additionally, Unrivaled's financial structure prioritizes direct investment in players, giving them opportunities for greater earnings that could replace international contracts.

While the WNBA made tremendous strides in increasing player salaries and visibility, Unrivaled’s six-figure contracts and revenue-sharing model could push professional women’s hoops toward even greater financial sustainability. Players like Ionescu and Collier publicly expressed excitement about the ability to play domestically in a competitive, high-reward environment without the need to travel abroad for additional income.

The future of Unrivaled and women’s basketball

With the inaugural season nearing its conclusion next Monday (March 17), several key narratives have emerged. The Lunar Owls BC, led by Collier, have been a powerhouse, posting a 12-1 record and cementing themselves as title favorites. Reese, a former LSU star, is easily one of the most exciting young talents in the league who made an immediate impact and drew significant fan engagement. The playoff picture is taking shape, with the Owls and Rose BC securing spots, while other teams battle for the remaining positions in the postseason.

Beyond the court, Unrivaled is heavy on community engagement and player recognition. Assisted by official recovery partner Icy Hot, Collier and Arike Ogunbowale recently awarded $10,000 bonuses to their training staff in honor of International Women's Day.

Overall, Unrivaled’s debut season was a resounding success that drew strong viewership on TNT, truTV and streaming platforms like Max (international audiences were also able to tune in through YouTube). As the league looks to expand, its player-first model, financial empowerment and exciting style of play prove there is an appetite for high-caliber women’s basketball year-round. Additionally, the presence of superstars in both the WNBA and the Unrivaled League only strengthens the argument that these athletes deserve more attention, more investment and more opportunities to shine.