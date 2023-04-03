Image Image Credit Sarah Stier / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Following her team's exit from the NCAA women's basketball tournament this week, Angel Reese opened up about the adversities she has faced over the past year. On Monday (April 1) evening, the LSU Tigers fell to Iowa, 94-87, in the Elite Eight during a rematch of last season's title game that had high expectations.

Post-game, an emotional Reese reflected on her journey since LSU's 2023 NCAA championship win, the women’s program's first. "I’ve been attacked so many times, death threats. I’ve been sexualized, I’ve been threatened, I’ve been so many things, and I’ve stood strong every single time," she said. "I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don’t want them to see me down and not be there for them... All this has happened since I won the national championship."

Reese stated she hasn’t been happy since the championship but values the experience. "I wouldn’t change anything," she continued. “The little girls that look up to me, hopefully, I give them some type of inspiration — keep waking up every day, keep being motivated, staying who you are, stand 10 toes, don’t back down, and just be confident.”

After Reese’s speech went viral on Twitter, several users came to her defense. “[The] comments [are] already proving her point,” shared one sports fan. Elsewhere, another person stated, “To be honest, she is the victim here. I hope people can show her love.”

“I mean this sincerely; I truly hope she has a good therapist. All these kids are in the spotlight like never before,” read a separate reply. Meanwhile, one supporter wrote, “You are a role model, a champion, a college student, and full of love. Try to tune out the noise — you have changed the role of women’s sports.”

The rivalry and competitive spirit between Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark were a focal point, especially after last year's final. The NCAA Most Outstanding Player winner, who went viral for her "You can't see me" gesture to Clark during the title game, said despite their rivalry, there's mutual respect. After Monday’s matchup, both players reportedly exchanged words of encouragement.

In 2023, sports veterans like LeBron James, Ryan Clark, Shannon Sharpe, and Shaquille O’Neal rallied behind Reese in light of social media users making racist remarks toward her. Through it all, the 21-year-old refuses to let the world break her.