The WNBA is bigger than ever, with no signs of the growth slowing. Since 1997, more teams have entered the league, many star players have become household names, and the conversation around women’s sports has completely shifted.

That’s exactly why the stories behind each team are worth revisiting. Some names speak directly to the cities they represent, while others trace back to mythology, mascots, or key moments in women’s sports. In many cases, the logos, colors, and rebrands say just as much as the wins and losses. The New York Liberty, for instance, pull from one of the city’s most iconic symbols, the Statue of Liberty. Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics carry on the “magical theme” of their NBA counterpart, the Wizards.

On that note, REVOLT is taking a closer look at 15 WNBA teams and the stories behind them, including how they got their names and where they came from.

1. Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream aren’t quite on par with Las Vegas or New York when it comes to consistently star-studded rosters or playoff mileage, but they’re not far off from becoming a serious problem in the East. The team, which joined the league in 2008, takes its name from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy — specifically his “I Have a Dream” speech.

2. Chicago Sky

Chicago entered the league in 2006 as one of only a handful of independently owned teams at the time. The team’s yellow and blue color scheme, if you’re wondering, was designed to represent “a beautiful day in Chicago,” with the Willis Tower at its center.

3. Indiana Fever

The early aughts were an interesting time for the WNBA. Expansion teams were on the rise, the league was still finding its identity, and Indiana — alongside the Seattle Storm, the now-defunct Miami Sol, and short-lived Portland Fire — joined the fold with the Fever in 2000. Tamika Catchings led the early years, and more recently, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark have worn the team’s colors.

4. Connecticut Sun

It’s somewhat surprising how often the Sun’s origin story gets overlooked, especially considering they’re one of the few WNBA teams without an NBA counterpart. Originally the Orlando Miracle, the team played three seasons in Florida before relocating to Uncasville in 2003. Rebranded as the “Sun,” the name paid tribute to their new home at Mohegan Sun Arena. Fun fact: the Connecticut Sun became the first professional sports franchise owned by a Native American tribe.

5. Washington Mystics

Okay, so maybe naming a WNBA franchise after magic and mysticism didn’t sound like a slam dunk at first, but the Washington Mystics proved otherwise with their first championship win in 2019. Founded in 1998, it took a bit of time, but then again, so did their NBA counterpart, the Washington Wizards. “The Washington Mystics is a powerful and positive name which keeps with the magical theme of the Wizards,” then-Wizards chairman Abe Pollin said, per The Washington Post.

6. Dallas Wings

Like the teams sandwiching them on this list, the Dallas Wings underwent a major rebrand. Their story is less straightforward than most. Technically, the franchise dates back to 1998 as the Detroit Shock, where they won three titles in the 2000s before relocating to Tulsa in 2010. After a bumpy run there, the team settled in Arlington in 2016. Their newer name, colors, and logo draw from Pegasus, the winged horse of Greek mythology.

7. Las Vegas Aces

With back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023, the Aces began drawing comparisons to the Comets’ historic four-peat. What makes their rise even more impressive is how long it took the franchise to establish an identity. Originally launched in 1997 as one of the league’s founding teams, the Utah Starzz spent years in near-anonymity before relocating to San Antonio in 2003. They became the Silver Stars (later shortened to just the Stars) without ever quite breaking through. Only since landing in Las Vegas in 2018 have the Aces fully come into their own.

8. Golden State Valkyries

Announced as the WNBA’s 13th franchise — and the first expansion team since 2008 — the Golden State Valkyries officially debuted in 2025. Taking inspiration from Norse mythology, their name refers to a “host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering.” Meanwhile, the logo depicts the Bay Bridge and “V” to represent “the unity of Valkyries in flight and their pursuit of victory.”

9. New York Liberty

Speaking of iconic originals, let’s jump back to 1997, when the New York Liberty took the court as one of the WNBA’s founding franchises. Named after the Statue of Liberty itself, the team tapped into the city’s identity as a cultural melting pot. Lady Liberty’s torch became their emblem, teal and seafoam green their signature colors, and Madison Square Garden — the most iconic arena in basketball — their home. Not many teams can say they started with a story this good.

10. Los Angeles Sparks

You know the WNBA’s original lineup was loaded when the league launched in 1997 and already had a marquee franchise like the Los Angeles Sparks. They leaned into the city’s existing sports culture with purple and gold colors that mirrored the Lakers. Over the years, they became home to some of the league’s most iconic players, including Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, and Nneka Ogwumike. Not a bad roster of names to build a legacy on.

11. Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota’s WNBA team took its name straight from the state’s wilderness. Introduced in 1999, the Lynx were named after the wildcat, often viewed by Indigenous communities as a symbol of strength and power. The 2010s were easily the franchise’s golden era, thanks in large part to head coach Cheryl Reeve.

12. Phoenix Mercury

As one of the WNBA’s eight original franchises, the Phoenix Mercury has always embraced the heat, both literally and symbolically. The name “Mercury” refers to Arizona’s scorching desert temperatures and the Roman messenger god known for speed and agility. The team established itself as a powerhouse early on. Case in point: they won championships in 2007, 2009, and 2014 behind legends like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

13. Seattle Storm

We’re well past the original wave of late-’90s franchises that helped put the WNBA on the map, but the Seattle Storm are as relevant as ever. Named after the city’s weather, the team joined the league in 2000. The logo, which underwent a redesign in 2021, features two iconic landmarks in lightning yellow and thunder green: the Space Needle and Mount Rainier.

14. Toronto Tempo

Announced as the WNBA’s first Canadian expansion team, the Toronto Tempo was inspired by the rhythm — and more importantly, the people — of the city itself. More than 10,000 fans submitted ideas and input during the naming process. “Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home,” Toronto Tempo president Teresca Resch said.

The logo features an italicized "T" inside a circle, with six lines extending from the left side of the letter. With Serena Williams joining as an owner in March 2025, the Tempo had serious momentum before its inaugural season.

15. Portland Fire

The Fire had one of the shortest runs in league history, playing only three seasons from 2000 to 2002. In 2025, the league announced the team’s return under the same name. New and improved, the updated wordmark takes inspiration from the 12 bridges connecting the city from east to west.

“As a city that has long championed women’s sports, Portland is ready to reclaim its place in the WNBA and reignite its connection to the game on the world stage,” interim president Claire Hall said in a press release.