Women’s sports have continued to grow in popularity, more than some naysayers said they ever could. The athletes and fans demanded these teams get the attention, quality of play and financial opportunities they deserve, and the industry has taken heed. This growth has spawned not only better contracts and agreements for the pros, but even the creation of entirely new teams and leagues. It is undeniably clear that investing in women pays off, so there are a lot of people looking for a slice of the pie. But it’s especially cool when women athletes are the ones to invest in other women athletes. Check out these six women who paid it forward for the generations of athletes that will come after them.

1. Serena Williams: Toronto Tempo

Expanding from 12 to 15 teams in the year 2026, the Toronto Tempo is the WNBA's very first franchise in Canada. Tennis legend and venture capitalist Serena Williams joined the ownership group in March 2025, but she has also contributed her knowledge to the team’s branding, especially regarding jersey designs and merch. In a press release from the team, Williams expressed, “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity.”

2. Angel Reese: DC Power FC

After being one of the highest-earning college athletes of her time, WNBA star Angel Reese is no stranger to big contracts and deals. But she never forgot about her passion for empowering all of the young athletes that will come after her, regardless of their sport. So, in May 2024 she became a founding owner of the DC Power Football Club, a Washington, D.C.-based team playing in the United Soccer League (USL) Super League. In a statement about the team, Reese shared “I want to help grow women's sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” and this partnership has certainly done just that.

3. Sabrina Ionescu: Bay FC

WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu has been working overtime as a star player and businesswoman. She was even named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2023 as a result of her wide portfolio of investments, endorsements and deals. Ionescu has also taken her talents to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) as an investor and commercial advisor for Bay Football Club. Understanding how important it is to fully commit for the best results, she realized she wanted her role to be “more than just transactional.” She explained to ESPN, “I want to grow my relationship with the team and the players and be able to bring in the relationships that I have and what I've learned on the business side of things to help with their overall brand partnership strategy.”

4. Serena Williams: Angel City FC

When it came to establishing a new NWSL team in Los Angeles, a determined group of founders were intent on putting women at the forefront. They went on to launch Angel City Football Club in 2022, the first pro sports franchise with both majority-women ownership and majority-women leadership. That ownership includes Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, plus her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The group, led by actress Natalie Portman, also includes soccer legends Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Shannon Boxx, and Lauren Holiday.

5. Renee Montgomery: Atlanta Dream

In 2021, Renee Montgomery became the first former WNBA player to have both an executive role and an ownership stake in a WNBA team. She purchased the Atlanta Dream alongside two other investors, Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair. The deal was especially meaningful, as the previous co-owner of the team, former Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, created tension with the players by disagreeing with the league's vocal support of Black Lives Matter in 2020. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert praised Montgomery’s decision to step into a new aspect of the sport, "I think it's great that Renee has stepped up after she retired from playing the game to continue having an impact on the game.”

6. Candace Parker: Tennessee Summitt

Recognized as one of the best hoopers of all time, Candace Parker’s career made an incredible impact on the growth of women’s basketball. After retiring, she set out to bring the WNBA to the home of her alma mater, The University of Tennessee. The proposed team, named the Tennessee Summitt, was inspired by her college coach, Pat Summitt, with whom she won two NCAA championships. Parker staked her place in a powerful ownership group that put in a solid bid for Nashville against the other cities vying to join the league.

7. JuJu Watkins: Unrivaled Basketball League

This basketball star gained a deep understanding of the importance of supporting women’s sports early on in her career. Especially when pro players like Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart managed to launch a whole new league: Unrivaled. When she was just 19 years old, Watkins joined other sports heavy hitters like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Michael Phelps, Stephen Curry, and Dawn Staley in backing Unrivaled with an investment. When asked about the innovative 3x3 league, she stated, “I’m just really committed to trying to grow the game as best as I can… I was super excited to be a part of this new wave and hopefully be playing in the league someday.”

Sports is a business, but it still has the heart, grit, and passion of athletes at the center of it. Seeing women athletes dedicate the same spirit they had on the court to their investment in each other off the court is an incredible sight to see. And these ventures are sure to pay off, maybe creating some sports moguls in the process. We look forward to seeing the major investments in women’s sports grow and grow.