The inaugural Unrivaled championship finals delivered exactly what its creators envisioned: A high-stakes, high-energy battle that proved women’s hoops has room to grow beyond traditional league structures. Led by some of the sport’s most elite talent, the game was a showcase of skill and competition, including a jaw-dropping half-court buzzer-beater from Chelsea Gray. That shot not only sealed the victory for her team, Rose BC, but also underscored why Unrivaled quickly became a must-watch event in the basketball world.

How much money the Unrivaled champions earned

Each member of the winning squad walked away with a $50,000 bonus, a payout that highlights Unrivaled’s player-first approach and its ability to generate financial opportunities that rival international contracts and even some WNBA salaries. In a humorous exchange, Rose player and WNBA star Angel Reese made it clear that she's not giving up her check to anyone.

Following a humorous inquiry from Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson, the Baltimore athlete stated, “Hey sista. I’m doing well... I know you are VERY aware, and I’m sorry to break it to you, but I’m on a rookie contract.” Reese continued, “That 50,000 was a little more than half of my contract, so I have to keep that to myself. Sorry... Give me a few years and I got you.”

The next season of Unrivaled

Beyond the money, the championship’s electric atmosphere and viral-worthy moments signaled that there’s a growing demand for more platforms that showcase elite women’s talent year-round. The game had the intensity of a WNBA finals matchup or an NCAA tournament thriller, proving that fans will tune in when the product is marketed and presented at a high level. With Unrivaled’s first season in the books, the big question now is: What’s next? If this finals matchup was any indication, women’s basketball is on the brink of a major transformation, and Unrivaled is leading the charge.