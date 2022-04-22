Image Image Credit Getty Images Image Alt Steph Curry hitting the “night night” celebration Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There’s shooting, and then there’s Steph Curry. While other players hit threes, Curry built an entire mythology around them. He not only stretches the floor, but he also stretches the imagination. Every time he launches from 30 feet and turns before it even hits the net, it feels like a performance, not just a play. Over the course of his career, Curry developed a repertoire of celebrations that are as iconic as the shots themselves. Every reaction (a playful shimmy, a point to the sky, an “ice in my veins” gesture) adds to his legend.

And these moments aren’t just for show — they’re often timed with cold-blooded precision: Game-sealers, buzzer-beaters and statement runs. Some gestures are rooted in faith, others in unshakable confidence and a few just in pure joy. The NBA has never seen anything quite like him, and it’s not just because he can hit from the logo. It’s because he makes it look like art.

Here are some Curry celebrations that have defined his legacy and helped change the way basketball is watched around the world.

1. “Night night” sleep gesture

Curry’s ultimate mic drop. After nailing a dagger three, he brings his hands together like a pillow and tilts his head as if tucking the opponent into bed. The “Night Night” gesture quickly became part of Steph’s permanent arsenal. He’s used it in the NBA, the Paris Olympics and even for other players’ game-winners. Notably, Steph even reportedly filed a trademark for the French iteration of the phrase following said Olympics run.

2. Chest tap and sky point

A longtime Steph staple, this two-part celebration — two taps to the chest followed by a finger pointed skyward — reflects his deep faith and values. He often does it after a meaningful three or emotional moment, using it as a quiet reminder of his purpose beyond basketball. Curry has said these gestures are a form of personal worship, symbolizing that he has “a heart for God” and that every moment on the court is part of a bigger plan. Unlike his louder celebrations, this one feels like a prayer in motion—intimate, sincere, and consistent.

3. Shimmy shake

Some players yell. Some flex. Steph shimmies. The shoulder shake is equal parts joy and disrespect, typically unleashed after he hits a deep or difficult three over a defender. It reached peak viral status during the Western Conference Finals against the Rockets, especially after hitting shots over Chris Paul. Curry didn’t invent the shimmy — CP3 even returned the gesture in hilarious fashion — but he owned it.

4. No-look/turn-away threes

Nothing screams confidence like not even watching the ball go in. Steph has made a habit of launching deep threes and immediately turning away — sometimes to run back on defense, sometimes to talk trash to the bench. He’s stared down his teammates mid-shot, called the make before it drops and even walked away with his hands up as fans erupt behind him. These are cocky, for sure, but they’re also calculated statements that feed the Warriors’ energy and demoralize opponents. It’s the kind of audacity that’s only believable because it's coming from Steph.

5. Ring finger point

In an NBA Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry hit a deep three and turned to the crowd before pointing directly to his ring finger. The message was unmistakable: Another championship was within reach. The gesture came in a critical moment of the closeout game and instantly went viral. The Warriors would go on to win the title, earning Steph his fourth ring and first Finals MVP. In a career full of highlights, this celebration became one of the most defining.

6. Counting it up

When Steph gets hot, he makes sure you know the tally. He’s held up fingers to mark his shot streak, flashed four fingers to flex his championship count, and gestured “one-two-three” after consecutive bombs. These are part celebration, part scoreboard. In big moments — especially at home — they energize the crowd and double as a warning: the run isn’t over. He’s still counting.

7. Golf swing

Curry’s love for golf is no secret. He’s played in celebrity tournaments, joined pro-am events and even has his own junior golf tour. So, when he mimed a golf swing after drilling a deep three against the Milwaukee Bucks, it felt like the perfect crossover of his two passions. The shot came from well beyond the arc, and instead of a typical celebration, Steph stepped back and casually followed through like he’d just crushed a drive down the fairway. It was smooth, funny and completely on brand.