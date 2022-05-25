Image Image Credit Michael Owens/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stephen Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Stephen Curry changed the way basketball is played with his near-mutant shooting ability. This is especially the case with the tried-and-true three-pointer, which he managed to turn into a weapon of mass humiliation throughout his career. With a flick of the wrist and a grin on his face, Steph takes what used to be a risky shot and makes it a guaranteed highlight, a moment that feels equal parts skill, spectacle and showmanship. More than just stats or game-winners, it’s Chef Curry’s swagger (i.e., stunting on defenders) that makes his game truly special.

From turning his back before the shot even drops to pulling up from the logo like it’s a layup, Steph made a career out of breaking defenders’ ankles and their spirits. These shots were messages to opponents: “You can’t guard me,” “You can’t stop me” and, sometimes, “You should probably sub out.” Below is a celebration of Curry at his cockiest, flashiest and most disrespectful — when the shooter became the showman.

1. The no-look three vs. Spurs

Steph pulls up for three, and before it even touches the net, he turns around and runs back on defense. Talk about a heat check. In this game, Curry's swagger was on full display as he buried a shot without watching it fall—the ultimate sign of disrespect in hoops. The moment became an instant highlight reel favorite, showing the kind of confidence (and accuracy) that defined his unanimous MVP season. Funny enough, it wasn’t the only time he did this against San Antonio (and certainly not the only team he made suffer as a result).

2. Half-court game-winner vs. OKC

In one of the most iconic moments of his career, Curry casually pulled up from way downtown to beat the Thunder in overtime. What made it legendary wasn’t just the distance — it was the ease. With the score tied and time winding down, he walked into the shot like he was taking a stroll through the park. Notably, Curry also broke his own NBA record for threes in a season with that shot.

3. Behind-the-back stepback vs. Clippers

Call it a highlight mixtape in real time. Curry spun, faked and weaved through defenders like he had a cheat code activated. After a series of behind-the-back dribbles that made defenders stumble, he created just enough space for a three that rained down like divine punishment. Clippers fans could only groan. It was part ballet, part murder.

4. The shimmy three vs. Rockets

During a Western Conference Finals matchup against the Houston Rockets, Curry found his rhythm in Game 3. The highlight came when he drained a deep three-pointer (over James Harden, no less) and immediately broke into his signature shimmy, igniting the home crowd and signaling that he was back in form. Extra credit goes to Chris Paul, who humorously returned the favor two games later.

5. Walk-off logo shot vs. Clippers

Steph pulled up from the logo and let it fly. No hesitation. As the ball soared, he turned and jogged the other way like he already knew the result. Of course, it splashed through. The camera didn’t even need to follow the shot; it just tracked Curry walking away like a boss. A quiet arena. A loud message.

6. “Night night” dagger vs. Celtics

Four games into one NBA Finals. Boston crowd roaring. Steph hits a clutch dagger three to silence the TD Garden and then hits the now-infamous “night night” celebration. He literally told Celtics fans to go to sleep. The shot was ruthless. The celebration? Petty perfection. It's not just about winning—it’s about putting the whole city to bed.

7. “I'm back” three vs. Blazers

After missing two weeks due to a knee injury, Steph made his playoff return against the Trail Blazers — and it didn’t take long for him to remind everyone who he was. Off the bench, Curry dropped 40 points, including an NBA-record 17 in overtime. The defining moment? After hitting a wild three, he turned to the crowd and shouted, “I’m back!” with fire in his eyes.

8. Lookaway three vs. Wizards

Against the Wizards, Draymond Green passed it to Steph, who launched a corner three and turned away before it even hit the rim. The camera panned to Bradley Beal, who was stuck in a moment of disbelief. It was basketball showboating at its purest, and it instantly went viral. It said: "I don’t even need to watch to know it’s going in."

9. Half-spin three over Timberwolves

In a regular season game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Steph put defenders in a blender with a slick half-spin that sent Jaden McDaniels leaning the wrong way. Curry then stepped back and drilled a wild three-pointer that had the crowd — and social media — in disbelief. The whole sequence looked like it was ripped straight from a video game. It felt disrespectful just watching it back.

HONORABLE MENTION: Tunnel shots (various occasions)

Who else warms up with full-court shots from the tunnel? What started as a fun pregame gimmick became Steph's signature flex. Over the years, he’s drained these shots so casually that you forget how absurd they are. Forget showmanship; this is the kind of psychological warfare that lets opponents know the range has no ceiling.