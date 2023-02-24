Image Image Credit San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stephen and Riley Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Riley Curry didn’t ask to be famous, but the moment she climbed into her father’s lap during an NBA Playoffs post-game press conference, it was clear she was born for the spotlight. With the same blend of charisma, confidence and comedic timing that makes her dad one of the most beloved athletes in the country, Riley stole the show with a giggle, a wave and a few well-timed interruptions that had the entire sports world talking.

That moment catapulted her into viral stardom, launching what could only be described as the birth of NBA “toddler royalty.” Perhaps more remarkable than Riley’s viral debut is how gracefully she’s navigated growing up in the public eye, thanks in no small part to the way her parents, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, balance fame with family.

Since then, Riley has stepped into her own identity: Still adorable, still opinionated and still fiercely supportive of her dad. Let’s take a look at some of the most unforgettable moments in her journey so far.

1. The viral press conference star (age 2)

Riley Curry made her unexpected debut during the Golden State Warriors’ 2015 Western Conference Finals. When Steph brought her to the podium, it was supposed to be a normal Q&A. Instead, it became a viral sensation. Riley waved to reporters, told her dad to “be quiet,” and engaged in a kind of adorable chaos that fans couldn’t get enough of.

A short time later, she did it again. During a separate press conference that same playoff run, Riley could be heard singing a line from Big Sean’s “Blessings”: “Way up, I feel blessed.” That moment was even shared on social media by none other than Drake, the man behind that line from the hit song.

2. Riley celebrates NBA championship with sister and dad (age 4)

Image Image Credit Ronald Martinez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Steph, Riley and Ryan Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

By the time the Warriors clinched the 2017 NBA Finals, Riley Curry was no longer just the viral toddler from the press conferences — she was now a full-on courtside fixture. Following Golden State’s 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5, Stephen Curry separated from his jubilant teammates as they celebrated and made a beeline for his family. With Riley in one arm and her younger sister, Ryan, in the other, Steph stood at center court, beaming.

3. Riley hits the red carpet with style (age 6)

Image Image Credit Jesse Grant/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Curry family Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Taking a break from her cheerleading duties, Riley and Ryan joined their parents, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, at the world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King remake in Los Angeles. The star-studded event drew celebrities from across entertainment and sports, and the Curry family fit right in, posing for photos together on the red carpet before heading into the screening.

Riley, then 6 years old, showed off her growing fashion sense with a playful outfit that matched the occasion, while her dad rocked “cool dad vibes” in a relaxed but stylish ensemble.

4. Riley (age 8) and Ryan show off their political knowledge

In a pre-recorded video, Riley and Ryan appeared with their parents during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The clip featured Stephen and Ayesha endorsing Joe Biden for president while engaging their daughters in a candid family conversation about politics and race. “We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair,” Ayesha said in the segment.

Riley, then 8, was asked by her dad how she felt knowing Biden chose a woman as his running mate. Her response — “Surprised and happy” — showcased her growing awareness of the world beyond the basketball court.

5. The Currys go all out for Halloween and Riley (age 9) channels a classic villain

In October 2021, the Curry family showed out for Halloween with a creative selection of costumes. Steph suited up as a classic pirate while Ayesha flipped the script as a British redcoat, making for a playful couple’s clash. Meanwhile, the kids brought their own flair to the festivities: Canon roared around as a dinosaur, Ryan floated in as a rainbow fairy and Riley — always on theme — transformed into a fierce version of Disney’s Cruella de Vil.

6. Riley keeps it chill during Steph’s fourth championship parade (age 9)

Image Image Credit Michael Urakami/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayesha, Riley and Stephen Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In 2022, Stephen Curry, fresh off winning his fourth NBA title and first-ever Finals MVP, celebrated with a(nother) massive victory parade through San Francisco. Riding high — literally — on top of a double-decker bus with Ayesha, Steph held his MVP trophy like a badge of honor. Humorously, not everyone on that bus was feeling the same level of energy.

Riley, then 9 years old, was caught on camera looking completely over it. While confetti flew and crowds cheered, she looked more like someone waiting for their Uber than the daughter of an NBA legend. Her unimpressed expression gave off the vibe that she’d seen so many championships, the thrill had worn off.

7. Ayesha honors Riley on her 10th birthday

From Ayesha’s Instagram post: “It feels like just yesterday. [Stephen] and I were two youngins at a hospital in Monroe, N.C., welcoming our first bundle of joy into the world. Life truly comes at you fast, and we had no idea what God had in store for our little family. The days are long, and the years are truly short. Simply flying by. Riley has never stopped surprising us with her many talents, poise, empathic nature, wit and creative, insanely smart brain. We are so proud to be her mommy and daddy. Please, I truly hope these next 10 move like molasses.”

8. Riley leads the Curry clan’s gamer-themed Halloween (age 12)

The Currys celebrated their first Halloween as a family of six by going all-in on a Super Mario Bros. theme. Steph suited up as Bowser in a full-body onesie, while Ayesha and Ryan put their own spin on Princess Peach. Little brothers Canon and newborn Caius took on the roles of Mario and Luigi, respectively.

Riley, now 12, took a different route by opting to stand off to the side holding a game controller, serving up cool gamer energy while letting her younger siblings take center stage. It was a subtle, but on-brand move for the eldest Curry kid, who always knows how to make a statement.

9. Riley gives her pops a high-five following NBA play-in tournament win (age 12)

Just before the NBA season’s 2025 playoffs began, Riley was seen courtside in San Francisco as Steph led the Warriors to a play-in tournament win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The moment, meant to be a lighthearted family sighting, hit longtime fans in the feels.

Riley’s presence reminded many of her viral 2015 press conference appearances, back when she was a bubbly toddler on her dad’s lap. Nearly a decade later, she’s grown into a calm, composed pre-teen, quietly cheering from the sidelines as Steph prepared for yet another postseason run.