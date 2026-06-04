Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Russell Wilson attends Fashion Scholarship Fund's 89th Annual Gala at The Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Russell Wilson shared the news of his NFL retirement in a nearly three-minute video reflecting on his 14-season career.

The quarterback thanked teammates, coaches, family, and fans, including a message to Ciara in his farewell.

He will join CBS Sports’ "The NFL Today" as an analyst beginning with the 2026 season.

Russell Wilson is officially closing the book on one of the most accomplished quarterback careers of his generation.

On Wednesday (June 3), the Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the NFL in a nearly three-minute video captioned, "Thank you, football. Love, #3," reflecting on the journey that took him from Richmond, Virginia, to the biggest stages in professional sports. Wilson shared career highlights, personal moments and messages of gratitude to the people who helped shape his path.

The post served as both a farewell and a love letter to the sport that defined much of his life. Throughout the clip, Wilson thanked teammates, coaches, family members and fans. He also paid tribute to former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. "Thanks for taking a chance on a young, 5'11" Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, that was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL," he said.

The visual also featured footage of Wilson visiting patients at Seattle Children's Hospital, one of the causes he has long supported during his playing career. Near the end, he delivered one of the most personal messages to his wife, Ciara. "I thank you, Ciara, for being my greatest blessing," he said in the clip. "My best friend and partner through it all. None of this journey throughout life would be the same without you." The 37-year-old closed the video with a simple message: "I thank you, football… I am forever grateful. Love, 3.”

The announcement quickly drew reactions from across the sports world. Ciara commented, "The best in the world! There's only one, 3! Always so proud of you! It's a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much!" The Seahawks and NFL also shared messages thanking Wilson for his contributions to the game.

Russell Wilson leaves behind a Hall of Fame-caliber résumé

Wilson's career spanned 14 seasons, including 10 with the Seahawks. During that run, he helped lead Seattle to its first Super Bowl championship and became the franchise's all-time leader in several passing categories. He finished his career with 46,966 passing yards, 353 touchdowns and 10 Pro Bowl selections.

The quarterback later spent time with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Along the way, he built a résumé that includes multiple NFL records and distinctions, including becoming the shortest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Russell Wilson begins a new chapter with CBS Sports

Retirement doesn't mean Wilson is stepping away from football completely. Days after reports surfaced that he was finalizing a deal with CBS Sports, Wilson confirmed in his farewell video that he will join "The NFL Today" as an analyst for the 2026 season. He will be part of the network's Sunday pregame coverage alongside James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Kyle Long. "As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and 'The NFL Today,' I'm so blessed to continue doing what I love most -- being around the greatest game in the world," Wilson said in the video.

For the Ohio native, the next chapter begins in front of a camera instead of behind a center. But judging by his farewell message, his connection to football isn't going anywhere.