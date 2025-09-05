Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ciara is celebrating a major milestone with her latest album, CiCi. It’s her first project in six years and only her second as an independent artist, released via her company Beauty Marks Entertainment on Aug. 22. The new release has sold over 106,000 units and amassed more than 300 million global streams with help from singles like “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown and the sexy hit “Ecstasy.”

The Princess of Crunk hopped on X to graciously thank her Ci-Squad for riding with her for two decades as she acknowledged the feat. “To be real, this journey has brought a few tears to my eyes; tears of frustration and tears of joy,” she admitted. She continued, “It hasn’t been easy juggling it all, from being independent to creating new life to hitting the road on tour, but as I always say… We ain’t stressed out, we BLESSED out!”

The jaw-dropping performer opens the album with “Made It,” a reflective track retracing her decades-long career while simultaneously taking in all that she has achieved. On the chorus, she sings, “I finally made it, been paper chasin’/ I cut my fingers, my grass is greener/ Seen many places, replacing faces/ Made many changes, that’s why I’m takin’… off/ I’m goin’, goin’ up ’til I’m gone.”

Moreover, in her message to followers, Ciara wrote, “My passion has gotten me here, but YOU have carried me through. Words will never be enough to show my gratitude. I am beyond thankful for every single bit of love you’ve shown me. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for what’s next!”

Success of CiCi is a bold declaration about independent artistry

Ciara has been dropping off hits without the support of a major label since 2019, when she released Beauty Marks. The album features the twice-platinum dance anthem “Level Up.” When she spoke with Vogue in August about CiCi, she gushed about carrying that same passion for music that she had when her debut album, Goodies, was released in 2004.

She told the publication, “The joy that you get when you get to live out your dream is the best feeling in the world, but there’s nothing better than having the best fans in the world that support you along the way and champion your journey, especially being an independent artist… which is not for the weak. It is not easy, for sure. So, this project is really a token of gratitude to my fans.”

Ciara’s CiCi isn’t just a streaming success. It’s a testament to her independence and staying power. Check out the full album below.