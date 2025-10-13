Image Image Credit Kevin Sabitus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Za’Darius Smith runs on the field before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Smith announced his retirement five games into his first season with the Eagles.

He posted a message on Instagram reflecting on his career but did not explain his decision.

Reactions from fans and journalists ranged from surprise to speculation.

On Monday (Oct. 13), Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Za’Darius Smith announced his retirement from the NFL, just weeks after signing a one-year contract with the team. The 33-year-old shared the news in a reflective Instagram post that recapped his journey from a late-blooming high school athlete to a three-time Pro Bowler.

“I knew this day would come, but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected,” Smith wrote alongside photos from throughout his career. “Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years!”

Smith did not disclose what led to his decision but shared plenty of gratitude to peers and fans. He credited the game with transforming his life, writing, “This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league.”

Smith’s announcement came just days after the Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants on Thursday (Oct. 9). He appeared in five games this season, recording 1.5 sacks, 10 tackles, and two starts. Over the course of his career — which included stints with the Ravens, Packers, Vikings, Browns, and Lions, prior to the Eagles — Smith totaled 10 forced fumbles, 343 tackles, 70.5 sacks, 98 starts, and 16 passes defensed across 145 games.

It did not take long for the reactions and takes to pour in. According to sports journalist Dianna Russini, Smith’s decision “is a personal one” and “has nothing to do with the Eagles.” Reporter Jason Dumas recalled his first media interaction with the veteran, noting that Smith once dismissed the idea of stepping away: “He was asked if he considered retirement during his prolonged free agency. [He] said something along the lines of, ‘No way. I have a lot of football left in me.’”

Fans were equally stunned. One user wrote on X, “Za’Darius Smith can’t be retiring right now? What is going on??”

Check out other reactions to Smith’s retirement announcement below.