Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jarron Collins accepts on behalf of the posthumous award for Jason Collins for the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage onstage during the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2026 ESPY Awards gave viewers plenty to remember and, evidently, plenty to shed a few tears over. On Wednesday (July 15), Jason Collins was posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, just two months after he died from glioblastoma at age 47.

Accepting the award on his behalf, Jarron Collins — the late NBA trailblazer’s twin brother — delivered an emotional speech inside the David H. Koch Theater at New York City’s Lincoln Center. “I miss my brother. I wish he was here standing to accept this award,” he began.

Jarron later explained that if Jason were still here, he’d “want to thank some people for their love and support throughout his life,” including his husband, Brunson Green, who was shown in the audience as applause filled the theater.

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 2026 ESPYS, Robin Roberts hands Jarron Collins the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The former New Orleans Pelicans’ assistant coach added, “The rest of our family, our mom and dad, my aunt and uncle, my wife, our children, and everyone else in our close circle — all of his teammates, coaches, and friends in the basketball world — and everyone who uplifted him in his journey after coming out and his battle with glioblastoma.”

Why the Arthur Ashe Award meant so much to Jason Collins and his family

Jarron then spoke about Jason’s “true passion” for tennis, making the Arthur Ashe Award an especially meaningful honor. “He was actually obsessed,” he said. “He traveled to many tournaments and watched many games, many matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He admired Arthur Ashe not only for being an incredible tennis player but also [for being] a pioneer in this world. This award would mean so much to him.”

“These past few months, I told my brother repeatedly, he was the bravest and strongest man I’ve ever known,” Jarron went on to say. “He lived his life with authenticity, with grace, and strength and joy. The courage he showed and the way he moved in this world truly made him a trailblazer, an inspiration to so many others, and his impact will be remembered.” Watch the full speech below.

How Jason Collins’ family and former teams honored him after his death

In May, Jason’s family confirmed that he had passed away from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, after revealing the previous December that he’d been diagnosed with the disease. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months,” their statement read, while also thanking the doctors and nurses who provided the former Brooklyn Nets center with “exceptional medical care.”

Following his death, several of the teams Jason played for — including the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, and Boston Celtics — paid tribute to him, along with Bill Clinton, Dwight Howard, and Jason Kidd. He will forever be missed, and his impact won’t be forgotten.