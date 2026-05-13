Image Image Credit Jim McIsaac / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Collins #98 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 2, 2014 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Nets 110-81. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jason Collins died at 47 after battling Stage 4 glioblastoma, his family confirmed.

In 2013, he publicly came out, becoming the first openly gay male athlete in the four major U.S. professional team sports.

Tributes from teams, former teammates, and public figures followed as fans revisited moments from his NBA career.

Jason Collins, the NBA’s first openly gay player, has died at 47. On Tuesday (May 12) evening, the former Brooklyn Nets center’s twin brother, Jarron Collins, and sister-in-law, Elsa Marie Collins, confirmed that he unfortunately passed away from Stage 4 brain cancer.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” they wrote in an Instagram post on behalf of the family. “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months,” the message continued, before thanking the doctors and nurses who provided Jason with “exceptional medical care.” The family first announced last September that he was being treated for a brain tumor, then revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma. “Our family will miss him dearly,” the statement concluded.

As basketball fans may remember, Jason made history in 2013 as the first openly gay male athlete in any of the four major professional team sports in the U.S. “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m Black. And I’m gay,” he wrote in an issue of Sports Illustrated. The California native retired the following year and later became a global ambassador for the league.

Throwback photos from Jason Collins’ NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and more

There’s only so much that can be said about the NBA star’s legendary career, so scroll through throwback photos from his time on and off the court below.

Image Image Credit Bruce Bennett / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Collins #98 of the Boston Celtics takes a break in the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on November 15, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit LUCY NICHOLSON / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Collins (R) of the New Jersey Nets guards Shaquille O'Neal (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers during game two of the NBA Finals 07 June 2002 at the Stapes Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 106-83 to lead the best-of-seven game series 2-0. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kenyon Martin #6, Jason Collins #35, and Kerry Kittles #30 of the New Jersey Nets celebrate after they went up 67-55 over the Boston Celtics in Game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2003 NBA Playoffs on May 7, 2003 at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt NBA's Jason Collins and Jarron Collins arrive at the 2007 NBPA All-Star Gala presented by Budweiser Select at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit J. Meric / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Collins #34 of the Atlanta Hawks guards Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2011 at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Roberto Serra/Iguana Press / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Collins # 98 of the Celtics competes with Ioannis Bourousis # 15 of Armani during the NBA Europe Live game between EA7 Emporio Armani Milano v Boston Celtics at Mediolanum Forum on October 7, 2012 in Milan, Italy. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Bobby Bank / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Collins, Vince Carter and Richard Jefferson of the New Jersey Nets attend the NBA Cares and Toyota Tip Off "Toyota Project Rebound" with Court Refurbishment at The Boys & Girls Club of Lodi New Jersey on October 24, 2007 in Lodi, NJ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Jeff Gross / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Collins #98 of the Brooklyn Nets gestures from the bench after coming out of the game in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on February 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Jim McIsaac / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Collins #98 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against Jason Thompson #34 of the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center on March 9, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets defeated the Kings 104-89. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

How the NBA, celebrities, and more reacted to Jason Collins’ death

In an Instagram post, the Nets remembered Jason for “helping define an era” and “playing a vital role” on the franchise’s Eastern Conference championship teams in 2002 and 2003. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks called him a “consummate professional, leader, and winner.” Bill Clinton, who publicly supported Jason when he first came out as gay, said he was a “role model to everyone who watched him and a gift to all of us fortunate enough to know him.”

Having both played with and later coached the late NBA player, Jason Kidd tweeted, “Jason Collins was a pioneer. He had courage like you've never seen. He was an incredible teammate. And having him in Brooklyn at the start of my coaching journey meant so much.”

“We lost two of our NBA brothers today,” Dwight Howard wrote, referring to reports that the Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke had passed away at 29 earlier that day. Check out more reactions below.