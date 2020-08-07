Image Image Credit Bob Rosato/Contributor via Getty Images, MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images/Contributor via Getty Images and John W. McDonough/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Metta Sandiford-Artest, LeBron James, Andre Iguodala and Michael Jordan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The NBA Finals is where greatness collides with pressure, and where storylines explode into unforgettable moments. Every year, players chase a legacy-defining ring, and sometimes, the result is sheer chaos — plays that break logic, performances that turn pain into dominance, or split-second decisions that live in infamy. Doesn’t really matter if you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer; these Finals moments are seared into the collective conscience.

Some are picture-perfect displays of clutch genius, like Ray Allen’s corner three or Kyrie Irving’s dagger in Oakland. Others are surreal, like Magic Johnson playing center as a rookie, or JR Smith dribbling out the clock with the game tied. Then there are the emotionally charged ones: Willis Reed limping through the tunnel, or Michael Jordan willing himself through sickness for the win. These are time capsules that remind us of how unpredictable and raw the Finals can get.

We’re not saying these are the only wild moments in NBA Finals history, but they’re undeniably among the craziest. From buzzer-beaters to bad decisions, from injury-defying heroics to unrepeatable plays, here are 15 of the most unforgettable Finals moments ever caught under the brightest lights.

1. Ray Allen’s corner 3 saves the Heat (2013)

The Heat were seconds away from losing the title. Down 3–2 in the series and trailing the Spurs by three in Game 6, fans started exiting the arena while yellow rope barriers were set up for a Spurs celebration. Then, with 5.2 seconds left, Chris Bosh grabbed a rebound and kicked it out to Ray Allen, who backpedaled to the corner and sank a game-tying three without hesitation. The shot forced overtime and kept Miami alive — eventually leading to a Game 7 win and back-to-back championships for the Big Three. It’s arguably the most clutch shot in Finals history and a moment that flipped an entire series in less than a second.

2. LeBron’s chase-down block in Game 7 (2016)

Game 7, tied at 89. Andre Iguodala runs the break with a chance to take the lead, but LeBron James sprints full court and pins the layup to the backboard in a now-iconic sequence simply known as “The Block.” With under two minutes left, that defensive effort preserved the tie and helped complete the Cavs’ comeback from a 3–1 series deficit. In a Finals packed with legacy implications, that chase-down gave LeBron his most legendary highlight — and Cleveland its long-awaited ring.

3. Magic Johnson plays center as a rookie (1980)

With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sidelined due to injury, rookie Magic Johnson, normally a 6’9” point guard, started Game 6 at center against the 76ers. He then proceeded to drop 42 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in one of the most mind-blowing performances the Finals has ever seen. The Lakers won the championship, and Magic walked away with Finals MVP. That kind of positional versatility is rare even today. In 1980, it was nearly unthinkable.

4. Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” grit (1997)

Everyone knows the image: MJ slumped into Scottie Pippen’s arms after dropping 38 points in a hostile Utah arena while visibly sick. Officially chalked up to the flu (though later revealed to be food poisoning), Jordan pushed through nausea and exhaustion to lead the Bulls to a 90–88 win in Game 5. The victory gave Chicago a 3–2 series lead and cemented Jordan’s mythos as a player who rose to greatness even while physically falling apart.

5. Allen Iverson steps over Tyronn Lue (2001)

Allen Iverson walked into the Finals against the heavily favored Lakers with a chip on his shoulder, and walked out of Game 1 with a moment that defined his entire brand. After torching LA for 48 points in an overtime win, he hit a late jumper over a falling Tyronn Lue, then stepped right over him in one of the most disrespectfully iconic gestures the Finals has ever seen. That single step said everything about Iverson’s heart, swagger, and refusal to back down.

6. JR Smith seemingly forgets the score... or does he? (2018)

LeBron James dropped 51 points in Game 1 against the Warriors, but the spotlight shifted to JR Smith in the final seconds. With the score tied, George Hill missed a free throw and Smith grabbed the rebound — then dribbled away from the basket instead of going up or passing out. It looked like he thought the Cavs were ahead. After the game, Smith said he knew it was tied and expected a timeout, but later admitted, “I can’t say I was sure of anything.” The Cavs lost in overtime and were swept. Between the confusion and LeBron’s stunned reaction, the moment instantly became one of the most infamous in Finals history.

7. Kyrie Irving’s Series-Winning Three (2016)

With the score tied at 89 in Game 7 and under a minute remaining, Kyrie Irving sized up Steph Curry on the right wing, stepped back, and drilled a cold-blooded three to give Cleveland the lead for good. Coming back from 3–1 against the 73–9 Warriors was historic in itself, but Kyrie’s shot sealed the deal. It was the definition of clutch, and arguably the biggest shot in Cavaliers franchise history.

8. Willis Reed’s tunnel walk and two buckets (1970)

Minutes before tipoff in Game 7 against the Lakers, the crowd at Madison Square Garden erupted when Willis Reed emerged from the tunnel, visibly limping from a severe thigh injury. He went on to hit the Knicks’ first two jumpers, setting the emotional tone for the night. Reed’s stat line (4 points) was minimal, but his presence alone deflated the Lakers and fired up New York, who won the game and the championship. It remains one of the most inspirational sights in sports history.

9. Robert Horry Becomes “Big Shot Bob” (2005)

After a back-and-forth Game 5 that went to overtime, Robert Horry took over. He scored 21 points off the bench, including five threes and a thunderous dunk, capped by a go-ahead triple with 5.8 seconds left. The Spurs took a 3–2 lead and eventually won the championship. Horry’s Finals résumé already included clutch moments, but this game cemented his Big Shot Bob legacy. Check out his reflection on that special night here.

10. Michael Jordan’s last shot as a Bull (1998)

In Game 6 against the Jazz, with the Bulls trailing by one, Jordan stole the ball from Karl Malone, took it down the floor, and hit a crossover pull-up jumper over Bryon Russell with 5.2 seconds left. No timeout. No hesitation. Just a pure, legacy-capping moment that gave the Bulls their sixth title. Whether or not it was a push-off doesn’t even matter — Jordan ended his Bulls run with the most poetic game-winner of all time.

11. Isiah Thomas drops 25 on one ankle (1988)

With the Pistons looking to close out the Lakers in Game 6, Isiah Thomas sprained his ankle in the third quarter — then went nuclear. He stayed in the game and scored 25 points in the quarter alone, hobbling through jumpers, drives and floaters that defied belief. Detroit lost by a single point, but Thomas’ performance remains a symbol of toughness and one of the most heroic quarters in NBA history.

12. Celtics come back from 24 down (2008)

In Game 4 against the Lakers, Boston fell behind by 24 points early. But, by the fourth quarter, the Celtics clawed back and eventually took the lead, completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history at the time. The win gave Boston a 3–1 series advantage and broke LA’s spirit. The Celtics would go on to win the championship in Game 6, but Game 4 is where they truly took control.

13. Steph Curry drops 43 on the road (2022)

The Warriors were down 2–1 to the Celtics, and Game 4 in Boston felt like a must-win. Steph Curry responded with a 43-point performance that silenced TD Garden and reminded everyone why he’s a generational superstar. He hit circus shots, dagger threes and controlled the game with poise. That night turned the series around, and Golden State rode the momentum all the way to another championship.

With the Lakers down three and seconds on the clock in Game 3, Jerry West pulled up from behind half-court and banked in a buzzer-beating shot to tie the game. Because the three-point line didn’t exist yet, it only counted for two — but the moment still lives on as one of the most ridiculous shots in Finals history. The crowd absolutely lost it in stunned disbelief.

15. Metta Sandiford-Artest’s Game 7 Three-Pointer (2010)

Game 7. Lakers vs. Celtics. The game was tense and low-scoring, and out of nowhere, the man formerly known as Ron Artest hit a clutch three from the right wing that put LA ahead for good. Known more for his defense (and off-court unpredictability), Artest’s shot came out of nowhere and became one of the most unexpected Finals daggers. After the game, he gave a couple of the wildest interviews ever, thanking his psychiatrist, promoting his music and shouting out Kobe for passing him the ball.