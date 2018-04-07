Image Image Credit MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images/Contributor and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Steph Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Every June, as the NBA Finals tip off, basketball’s biggest stage becomes a reflection of more than just athletic greatness. It’s a cultural convergence — where fashion, social movements and especially music help shape the moment. Over the past decade, Hip Hop has provided the soundtrack to the season and mirrored the storylines that define each championship series. The underdog story of Cleveland in 2016 or the calculated revenge tour of Golden State in 2022 found rhythm in the beats dominating the charts.

In many cases, the defining song captured the emotional temperature of the league while also ruling airwaves, playlists and arenas. These songs blasted through locker rooms, soundtracked viral moments, and fueled championship parades. This list pairs each NBA Finals from 2015 to 2024 with the rap song that best encapsulated the energy and narrative of that year’s showdown. From protest anthems to club bangers, these records helped turn basketball history into something even bigger.

2024: Celtics beat Mavericks (Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar)

Released at the height of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s highly publicized feud, “Not Like Us” became more than a diss track — it became a full-on tidal wave. The Mustard-produced beat, West Coast pride and venomous verses made it the unofficial anthem of the summer. Its timing matched Boston’s dominant Finals run, where Jayson Tatum and company shut down Dallas with precision and swagger. Just like Kendrick, the Celtics demanded respect with every calculated move they made.

2023: Nuggets beat Heat (Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert)

Lil Uzi Vert’s Jersey club-inspired smash redefined arena anthems. Its infectious rhythm synced perfectly with Denver’s fresh, unpredictable style and Jokic’s MVP brilliance. The song dominated dance floors, warm-ups and highlight reels with equal force. Denver’s first-ever title brought a new sound to championship celebrations, and Uzi’s viral, bass-heavy hit captured that unfiltered energy. The track became an expression of charisma and joy — two things Denver exuded from start to finish.

2022: Warriors beat Celtics (WAIT FOR U – Future, Drake and Tems)

Future’s chart-topping ballad felt like the sonic blueprint for the Warriors’ return to form. Built on patience and finesse, the song reflected the careful execution of Golden State’s veteran core. Steph Curry’s Finals MVP performance was full of smooth brilliance and timely dominance. Like the track, their game was elevated, strategic and confidently familiar. “WAIT FOR U” both topped the charts and played like the Warriors’ theme song during a legacy-defining playoff run.

2021: Bucks beat Suns (WUSYANAME – Tyler, The Creator and YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

“WUSYANAME” stood out with its dreamy textures and surprising depth — a perfect match for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s magical Finals run. Tyler’s creative turn blended nostalgia with personal flair, just as Milwaukee combined grit with grace. Giannis dropped 50 points in the clincher, etching himself into history with style and dominance. The song’s polished chaos and unexpected direction aligned beautifully with the Bucks ending their 50-year title drought in dramatic, unforgettable fashion.

2020: Lakers beat Heat (The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby)

As games unfolded in the Orlando bubble, Lil Baby’s emotionally charged anthem resonated across the NBA landscape. The league grappled with COVID-19 and racial injustice, and this protest track became the pulse of that moment. While LeBron James led the Lakers to a championship in honor of Kobe Bryant, the mood was somber, focused and deeply reflective. “The Bigger Picture” gave voice to the weight players carried while pushing through a season like no other.

2019: Raptors beat Warriors (Suge – DaBaby)

DaBaby’s breakout single was raw, loud and impossible to ignore, much like Toronto’s historic rise to the top. Kawhi Leonard’s cold-blooded playoff performance matched the track’s brute force and self-assured tone. “Suge” was inescapable across clubs, radios and arenas, while Kawhi made a silent but ruthless case for Finals MVP. Together, they represented power through presence — the kind that shifts the culture without saying a word.

2018: Warriors beat Cavaliers (Nice For What – Drake)

Drake’s bounce-heavy anthem was everywhere in 2018 — from clubs to commercials — just like Golden State’s Finals dominance. With a blend of effortless confidence and high production, the song echoed the team’s chemistry and rhythm. Steph, KD and Klay moved as one, dismantling the Cavs with controlled finesse. “Nice For What” wasn’t aggressive, but it was unbeatable, radiating the same aura the Warriors carried during this peak of their dynasty.

2017: Warriors beat Cavaliers (HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick’s “HUMBLE.” was a mission statement — concise, sharp and undeniable. That same mindset drove Kevin Durant’s revenge tour through the 2017 playoffs. After joining Golden State, KD delivered on the league’s biggest stage with a Finals MVP performance that silenced doubters. The Warriors executed with surgical precision, just like Kendrick’s bars. This was dominance through discipline, a champion’s declaration with zero wasted motion or energy.

2016: Cavaliers beat Warriors (Panda – Desiigner)

Wild, chaotic and totally unexpected, “Panda” took over 2016 the same way Cleveland shocked the world. Down 3–1 in the series, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving pulled off the impossible with jaw-dropping moments etched in history. Desiigner’s hit arrived with similar urgency and unpredictability, dominating airwaves despite breaking every convention. The Cavs’ comeback was pure bedlam — just like the track that defined its wild, euphoric energy.

2015: Warriors beat Cavaliers (Trap Queen – Fetty Wap)

“Trap Queen” captured the joy and unpredictability of 2015, soundtracking everything from block parties to championship parades. Its fresh sound echoed the arrival of Steph Curry’s Warriors, whose three-point revolution shook up the league. Fetty’s rise was sudden and feel-good, like the Dubs’ transformation from scrappy to unstoppable. This wasn’t just a summer hit — it marked the beginning of something huge, just like Golden State’s dynasty-in-the-making.