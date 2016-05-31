Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images and Zach Beeker/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton headline a Finals defined by elite guard play and defensive pressure.

Small-market squads OKC and Indiana bring contrasting styles, with each player matchup tipping the balance.

From Siakam’s experience to Holmgren’s rim protection, these six duels will shape the 2025 NBA title race.

The 2025 NBA Finals isn’t your usual coastal clash of superteams — and that’s part of the magic. For the first time in league history, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will meet in the championship series. Both squads hail from small markets, yet they’ve become playoff juggernauts through shrewd drafting, disciplined roster construction and a commitment to system basketball. OKC rides in as the league’s top defensive force, anchored by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a rotation brimming with young, hungry talent. Indiana, meanwhile, is the postseason’s ultimate underdog-turned-contender, blitzing teams with its rapid-fire offense and full-court pressure orchestrated by Tyrese Haliburton.

This is more than just a clash of styles. It’s a battle of philosophies: Calculated defensive pressure vs. fast-paced, free-flowing offense. Each possession will carry weight, and individual battles will decide the margins. With both teams boasting deep rotations and adaptable schemes, the Finals will hinge on which players win their matchups. These six duels are poised to make or break the series.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Andrew Nembhard

No single matchup looms larger than MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against Indiana’s defensive stopper Andrew Nembhard. The two aren’t just clashing styles — they represent opposite ends of the basketball spectrum. Gilgeous-Alexander is fluid, patient and surgical. Nembhard is tenacious, physical and relentless. In two regular-season meetings, SGA dropped 45 and 33 points, respectively, while Haliburton’s usage and impact were effectively neutralized. Nembhard took the brunt of the assignment and will likely do so again.

Yet this isn’t a repeat scenario. Nembhard has since blossomed into one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders, ranking in the 100th percentile for matchup difficulty and disrupting top scorers all postseason. His challenge: Force SGA into tougher looks without fouling. SGA’s uncanny ability to draw contact and live at the free throw line is a weapon OKC will deploy early and often. If Nembhard holds firm, Indiana has a fighting chance.

2. Tyrese Haliburton vs. Lu Dort

Lu Dort is the kind of defender who haunts scorers’ dreams. Built like a linebacker with the lateral quickness of a cornerback, Dort is Oklahoma City’s primary disruptor. His mission: Shadow Tyrese Haliburton and deny him clean playmaking windows. In their two meetings this season, Haliburton had one of his lowest usage rates of the year, a sign of how effective Dort and OKC’s scheme were at pushing the ball out of his hands.

For Indiana to pull off the upset, Haliburton has to thrive against this pressure. He can’t afford to be passive. That means quick decisions, sharp cuts and punishing OKC’s switches by finding Pascal Siakam or shooters like Nesmith and Mathurin. If Haliburton can keep Dort off balance by mixing drives with stepbacks and early passes, he can crack OKC’s elite defense. If not, it could be a long series for Indy.

3. Pascal Siakam vs. Jalen Williams

This matchup might be the most evenly balanced of the bunch. Pascal Siakam, the Pacers’ playoff rock, is a multi-level scorer with title experience and one of the most efficient post-up games in the league. Jalen Williams, on the other hand, is OKC's quiet killer: A fluid wing who can defend multiple positions, slash to the rim and knock down midrange jumpers.

Siakam’s experience gives Indiana a crucial edge. He was Eastern Conference Finals MVP for a reason, bullying smaller wings and dominating switches. Williams will have his hands full if Indiana isolates Siakam on the block. But Williams brings length and agility that could frustrate Siakam in transition. Whoever can control pace — whether through scoring, stops or drawing fouls — may determine which team owns the middle quarters.

4. Chet Holmgren vs. Myles Turner

This is a chess match between rim-protecting stretch bigs. Chet Holmgren’s mobility and shot-blocking instincts have elevated OKC’s defense all year, but Myles Turner is no slouch. He’s been a consistent inside-out threat for Indiana, spacing the floor while providing verticality in the paint.

Holmgren’s challenge will be dealing with Turner’s physicality and veteran tricks. Turner can drag Holmgren to the perimeter to open lanes for Haliburton, or seal him inside and force help defenders to rotate. On the flip side, Holmgren will look to attack in transition and get Turner into foul trouble early. If either player gets the other off the floor, their team gains a huge tactical advantage.

5. Aaron Nesmith vs. Jalen Williams

Yes, Jalen Williams appears twice on this list — and for good reason. While he’s tasked with slowing Pascal Siakam on defense, his offensive role is equally pivotal. When Gilgeous-Alexander draws double-teams or needs a breather, Williams often takes over as the Thunder’s secondary initiator and slasher. He thrives at attacking closeouts, cutting through seams and creating from the wing. That means Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith will need to be dialed in every minute they share the floor.

Nesmith’s motor and defensive instincts are underrated assets. He’ll need to fight through screens, stay attached off the ball, and contest without fouling — especially when Williams gets downhill. If Nesmith can limit Williams’ touches and force OKC into more isolation-heavy possessions, Indiana’s halfcourt defense has a better chance to hold up. But if Williams gets loose, OKC’s offense becomes unguardable.

6. Alex Caruso vs. T.J. McConnell

Basketball nerds, rejoice. This one’s for you. Caruso and McConnell are defensive chaos agents, constantly poking at ball handlers, drawing charges and hustling for loose balls. They won’t play huge minutes, but when they do, momentum tends to shift. McConnell brings energy and pace off Indiana’s bench, while Caruso is OKC’s steady hand on the perimeter.

Expect both players to press full court, scrap for 50-50 balls, and throw off offensive rhythm. Their real value comes in disrupting flow. One backcourt steal or offensive rebound can flip a quarter. In a tight Finals game, that might be all it takes.