It began with a foul and, within seconds, became a spectacle.

During the Sunday (March 30) game between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, rookie Ron Holland fouled Naz Reid on a drive to the basket. Reid took exception. Teammate Donte DiVincenzo stepped in. Words turned to shoves. DiVincenzo wrestled Holland toward the ground as benches cleared and chaos spilled into the stands behind the Pistons’ basket.

Isaiah Stewart landed in the second row. Fans braced themselves. Coaches and players from both teams tried to intervene — some to break things up, others to defend their own. The result: Seven ejections, including Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni and five players. Detroit, who led 39-29 at the time, unraveled afterward, ultimately losing 123-104.

Bickerstaff addressed the tension postgame. “We’re going to defend each other,” he said. “I’m not going to let people say belligerent things about my guys... You just can’t say anything to people or about people and expect it to be okay.”

NBA fight sparks comparison to 2004 “Malice at the Palace” brawl

While it didn’t exactly reach the same extreme, the brawl quickly drew comparisons to the infamous “Malice at the Palace” — a 2004 clash between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers that saw Ron Artest (now Metta Sandiford-Artest) charge into the stands after a fan threw a drink at him. The fallout was massive: 146 combined games in suspensions, over $11 million in fines and a league-wide image crisis.

But what emerged in the 20 years since was both a reflection and a revelation.

Sandiford-Artest later revealed he was struggling with his emotional wellness during that time. “Reggie [Miller] was my favorite player growing up,” he told Paul George during a “Podcast P” appearance. “I felt like I let him down... I wish I had gotten the help I needed before everything exploded.”

Jermaine O'Neal, who once resented Artest, eventually acknowledged his own misunderstanding. “If I knew more [about mental health], then my aggression toward him doesn’t expedite his anxiety,” he expressed to Basketball News.

In retrospect, the “Malice” wasn’t just a breakdown in discipline. It was a breakdown in communication, support and cultural understanding, particularly around Black athletes navigating trauma in public spaces.

How culture, mental health awareness, and player image have shifted in the NBA

Since 2004, the NBA has worked hard to reshape its brand. It banned alcohol sales in the fourth quarter, added floor security and promoted community involvement among players. Social media also changed the landscape, allowing athletes to craft their own narratives.

Yet, Sunday’s incident shows how fragile that control still is.

The Pistons — young and historically known for physical play — remain lightning rods for controversy. Stewart, who was ejected in the Timberwolves game, has become known for in-game conflicts, including a viral altercation with LeBron James in 2021. That moment, too, stirred debate around image, intensity and the limits of “acceptable” emotion.

Fans may claim they want a clean game, but these kinds of dust-ups still blow up online. In that sense, the media frenzy persists, even if the consequences now come with PR spin, apology posts and league statements.