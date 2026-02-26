Image Image Credit Steve Marcus / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Bosh arrives at the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chris Bosh described feeling a sudden “numbing sensation” in his leg before losing consciousness at home.

He later wrote that he feels “lucky to be alive” and reflected on how the experience shifted his perspective.

Gabrielle Union, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard, and others responded publicly with messages of encouragement.

We, along with the many celebrities and athletes flooding his comments, are sending Chris Bosh well wishes after he opened up about a recent health scare. On Wednesday (Feb. 25), the former NBA player recalled experiencing a sudden “numbing sensation” in his leg, moments before waking up surrounded by his own blood.

In a video shared on Instagram, Bosh said he was getting ready for a date night with his wife, Adrienne Williams Bosh, when the frightening incident occurred. "It was crazy. It was fast. It was instant. There was no warning. I didn't have any time to prepare for it,” he explained. The next thing he knew, he was “on the ground” and his wife called 911.

Although the two-time NBA champion didn’t get into specifics about what exactly caused the episode — possibly because he has “no recollection” of the ordeal — he emphasized that he’s now feeling “lucky to be alive” and viewing life differently. “I'm thinking about how I live my day-to-day life. That's really it, but don't wait. Don’t wait to take action,” Bosh added.

Gabrielle Union was among the first celebrities to react. She commented, “Praying for you, CB! Sending big [love] and mighty [prayers].” Jamie Foxx, Norris Cole, Danny Green, and Harrison Barnes all shared prayer-hands emojis, while Kevin Durant wrote, “Praying for you, CB.”

In a separate reply, Udonis Haslem said, “Glad you [are] OK, my brotha.” Meanwhile, Tia Mowry commented, “We love you, Chris. Sending you and yours hugs.” Nate Robinson, who noted he’s been through some “life-changing health issues” himself, added, “Praying for you bro… GODSPEED.”

“Praying for you, brother,” Dwight Howard left under the post. Matt Barnes, Kelly Rowland, Lisa Leslie, Slim Thug, and Nathalie Nicole Smith also offered words of support and prayers.

Chris Bosh details the frightening experience in his Substack

Outside of Instagram, Bosh also turned to his Substack to unpack the experience further in a piece titled “Return From the Darkness.” He opened, “I blacked out. I didn’t see my life flash before my eyes. There wasn’t fear or a flood of thoughts. There was only confusion. Everything happened so fast.”

"A numbing sensation shot down my left leg, that sharp, electric feeling you get when you bump your funny bone. Before I knew it, I was on the floor," the Letters to a Young Athlete author wrote. “I slowly came to in a pool of my own blood while my wife frantically spoke with 911. I tried to move my body the way I always had, and it didn’t respond.”

Image Image Credit Ronald Martinez / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter of Game Two of the 2011 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena on June 2, 2011 in Miami, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Elsewhere in the post, Bosh admitted, “Surviving didn’t magically fix anything.” He went on to say, “To be honest, I thought I was owed more from life after having already survived a health situation that ended my prior career. I just knew I was smarter than before. Things like this would only happen to other people. Not me. I was wrong.”

Bosh’s reflection piece concluded, “This experience motivated me to start writing again, to share my experiences and stories in the hope that we can get something out of it and grow together.”