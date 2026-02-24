Image Image Credit Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Gold medalist Kevin Durant of Team United States poses for a photo during the Men's basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kevin Durant said he wants to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and rejected the idea that Paris 2024 was his final appearance.

The four-time gold medalist said he expects to earn any future Team USA spot through performance rather than reputation.

Durant will be nearing 40 by 2028 and acknowledged he must “stay on top” of his game to remain in contention.

Kevin Durant insists he’s still got plenty left in the tank — enough, at least, to suit up for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics. On Monday (Feb. 23), the NBA star told ESPN that he’s eyeing a spot at the Summer Games in Los Angeles, despite “the media” suggesting Paris 2024 was his last run.

“You guys, the media, have projected that,” the four-time gold medalist told the publication. “That narrative, where did the last dance thing come from? I didn’t say I wasn’t playing. LeBron [James] said he wasn’t. You didn’t hear that from me or Steph [Curry].” Durant, who will be nearing 40 by the time the 2028 Games begin, acknowledged he’ll need to “stay on top” of his game between now and then.

“I'm not expecting. I want to produce on the floor and make Grant and whoever is making the decisions want to put me on the team,” he added, referring to USA Basketball Managing Director Grant Hill. “I don't want — not just for seniority. I want to still prove I can help the team win." Durant has been a great addition to Team USA across the last four Olympics, and in Paris, he even became the all-time leading scorer for U.S. men’s basketball.

Age isn’t slowing Kevin Durant, much less many of his peers, down

Much like James, whom Durant suited up alongside in Paris 2024, he doesn’t seem particularly concerned with letting age define the conversation. Now in his 18th NBA season, the Houston Rockets forward is averaging 25.9 points per game on 50.7% shooting. On Monday night alone, he dropped a whopping 18 points during the team’s 125-105 win over the Utah Jazz.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will mark Los Angeles’ third time hosting, having previously welcomed the Games in 1932 and 1984. With some fans — and LA28 Olympics chief Casey Wasserman — fueling speculation about Kendrick Lamar potentially taking the stage, hopefully a few familiar basketball champs can make their return as well.