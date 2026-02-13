Image Image Credit Wally Skalij / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles towards the Dallas Mavericks bench in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LeBron James is still rewriting the record books at 41 years old. On Thursday (Feb. 12) night, the NBA star became the oldest player to drop a triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

It marked the 123rd triple-double of James’ career, with him posting 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds by the end of the night. In doing so, he also surpassed the record Karl Malone set 22 years ago. As some basketball fans may remember, the Louisiana native tallied his last triple-double at 40 years and 127 days old (fittingly, also in a Lakers uniform).

At 41 years and 44 days old, James’ milestone is no small feat. “I guess I’m more appreciative of moments like this in my career, understanding where I’m at, at the later stage of my journey,” he said after the game, per AP News. “You definitely take it in a little bit more.”

A look back at LeBron James’ 2025-26 season

As REVOLT previously reported, this season has understandably been a challenging one for James. He missed 17 games dealing with foot joint arthritis and sciatica-related pain, then had to sit out the Lakers' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday (Feb. 10).

“You guys know that… 41 years old...every back-to-back [game] for the rest of the season is TBD. I am 41. I got the most minutes in NBA history,” James told reporters last month, before jokingly adding, “Bank it right now, okay? What are we talking about?” Regardless, with a remarkable 23-year career, James is still one of — if not the — most decorated players of his era.

No sleep for the weak: LeBron James is heading to All-Star Weekend 2026

While many of his Lakers teammates will get a few days to rest and recover, James is heading right back to the court for NBA All-Star Weekend 2026. He’s set to play in Sunday’s (Feb. 15) game for the USA Stripes, whose roster also includes Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, and Brandon Ingram, among others.