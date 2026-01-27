Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Mustard attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop is once again taking center court during NBA All-Star Weekend, with GloRilla and Mustard officially joining the lineup for the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The annual fan-favorite event tips off on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN. The game will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster, with more names from music, sports, and entertainment expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

For Mustard, this adds extra hometown energy as he makes his Celebrity Game debut. The producer previously curated the NBA 2K16 soundtrack and recently spoke with Men’s Health about his fitness journey, sharing that he made major lifestyle changes after doctors repeatedly warned him about his health. He’s credited consistent workouts, including heavy tennis sessions, along with cutting out poor eating habits and lean, as the keys to dropping significant weight and rebuilding his stamina. “I’ve had five different trainers. I’ve done every diet you can think of,” Mustard told the outlet. “I remember the doctor would always tell me I have a fatty liver. So, I’d say, ‘How do I get rid of a fatty liver?’ He’d say, ‘Lose weight.’ ‘How do I get rid of high blood pressure?’ ‘Lose weight.’ I got tired of hearing that.” That commitment now meets the court during All-Star Weekend.

GloRilla’s All-Star run didn’t start with men’s basketball. She recently headlined the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game halftime show, opening with “Let Her Cook” before running through hit tracks like “TGIF.” The performance had everyone, including the ballers, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse turnt up. “You know I’m always going to represent for the ladies, and I’m excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage,” the rapper said in a press release at the time. “This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day.”

NBA All-Star unveils new U.S. vs. World format for 2026 game

NBA All-Star Weekend will also debut a major change on the court in 2026. The league announced that this year’s NBA All-Star Game will introduce a new U.S. vs. World format. The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome.

Instead of the traditional setup, two teams made up of U.S. players and one team of international players will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. Each team will have a minimum of eight players, with the top two advancing to a final championship matchup. If teams finish with identical records, point differential will determine who moves on.

The league confirmed that 24 NBA All-Stars will still be selected through the usual mix of fan, player, media, and coach voting — players will be assigned to teams after the selection process. The revamped format is designed to highlight the league’s growing global presence, a fitting backdrop as music, sports, and culture collide throughout All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.