Image Image Credit Southern University and A&M College / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt GloRilla performs with Grambling State University marching band during halftime at the Bayou Classic game held at the Caesars Superdome on November 29, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Wilberforce University’s “Hounds of Sound” Marching Band appears in GloRilla’s “MARCH” video, bringing HBCU energy to the screen.

GloRilla plays multiple roles in the visual, including band director and majorette, showcasing her performance range.

The collaboration highlights the growing presence of HBCU bands in mainstream Hip Hop.

GloRilla created a major HBCU moment with her new “MARCH” music video, released Friday (Dec. 5). The high-energy anthem meets Drumline as Glo commands the 50-yard line, taking on roles like percussionist, band director, and majorette while blending Hip Hop bravado with classic halftime show flair. The Wilberforce University “Hounds of Sound” Marching Band and dancers bring their green and gold energy to the visual with crisp uniforms and stone-cold formations.

That swagger that earned Big Glo the 2022 Best Breakthrough Artist award at the BET Hip Hop Awards is just as gritty in her hard-hitting lyrics. It doesn’t matter if she’s “slapping’ mamas, sisters, cousins, aunties” or “snatchin’ n**gas, brothers, daddies, uncles,” and more; the Memphis-bred superstar is slaying any and everything that dares to get in her way. The CMG artist experienced her first wave of widespread success with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” then amped everyone up to run the block with “Yeah Glo!,” and now it seems she is poised to cement her spot on HBCU football soundtracks with “MARCH.”

The “Hounds of Sound” appearance doubles as a major co-sign — spotlighting both their rise in HBCU band culture and Glo’s growing influence within it. Formed in 2021, the band has made a name for itself and approached this opportunity with intention. “Our students didn’t just show up, they showed out,” said Dr. Virgil Goodwine, the university’s director of bands. “They met the moment, honored their craft, and connected with an artist who embraced them fully as rising musicians and cultural contributors.”

According to one fan on Instagram, “This is about to be on every majorette’s playlist!! Already looking forward to next football season. Get ‘em, Glo!” A second follower commented, “Bro, Glo on some legend shit. Her music videos are top tier!!! And on top of that, her songs be bumping er time!”

With “MARCH,” the hitmaker continues her meteoric rise as one of the most popular female rappers running the game these days. Whether on stage, on the field — like her Bayou Classic performance with Grambling State University, where she previewed the new single — or on set, her mastery of visuals solidifies what many people already know: GloRilla is a beast in the booth and as a performer.

GloRilla shows her romantic side on new single “Special”

Along with “MARCH,” Glo dropped off her single “Special.” She peels back a layer of her rugged exterior for a softer track, seeking some reaffirming words from her boo with prompts like “Tell me I’m special.” Elsewhere, she raps, “He say he in love with me/ He can't get enough of me/ Say he wake up every day/ With a brand new crush on me.” Art may be imitating life on this track, as the hitmaker has been dating Toronto Raptors player Brandon Ingram.