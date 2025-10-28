Image Image Credit Stacy Revere/Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandon Ingram and GloRilla during Raptors game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rapper GloRilla and NBA player Brandon Ingram appeared to hard launch their relationship on Sunday (Oct. 27) after they were seen sharing a kiss courtside following the Toronto Raptors’ game against the hosting Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

As seen via photos and videos shared online, the moment occurred shortly after the final buzzer of the matchup, which ended in a 139–129 win for Dallas. Ingram, who plays forward for the Raptors, walked over to greet GloRilla near her seat before the pair exchanged a hug and brief kiss in front of nearby spectators and cameras.

Fans who attended the game or watched the clips on social media quickly circulated images of the interaction. Neither GloRilla nor Ingram issued an official statement about the special moment.

Speculation surrounding the two began earlier this year after they were seen together during GloRilla’s 26th birthday celebration in July. In September, Ingram posted a series of photos to Instagram in honor of his 28th birthday, including one showing him with the Memphis rapper. He captioned the post, “A lot of s**t done changed,” while GloRilla responded in the comments with heart-eye emojis.

A look at GloRilla and Brandon Ingram’s career moves

GloRilla rose to prominence with her 2022 breakout single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and released her debut studio album, GLORIOUS, in 2024. The project earned praise for its energetic delivery and collaborations with several high-profile artists. She is signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label and has received multiple nominations across BET and MTV award shows for her contributions to Hip Hop.

Ingram, originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, was shipped from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Raptors just before the 2024–25 season trade deadline. The forward signed a three-year, $120 million contract extension with Toronto before the current season kicked off.