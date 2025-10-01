Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Police arrested GloRilla on felony drug charges after finding cannabis during a burglary investigation at her Georgia home.

Her legal team says she was the victim of a violent home invasion and was unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

GloRilla responded by turning her mug shot into merchandise, selling T-shirts online and at a Memphis concert.

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla continues to speak out following a high-profile arrest that stemmed from a burglary at her Forsyth County, Georgia, home. Speaking to WSB-TV on Tuesday (Sept. 30), the Memphis native insisted she and her family were the true victims in the case, despite facing felony charges.

The break-in was said to have occurred on July 20, while GloRilla was in Indianapolis performing during WNBA All-Star Weekend. According to authorities, three armed intruders stormed her residence in the middle of the night. A family member inside fired shots, scaring the suspects away. It was reported that investigators later discovered what they described as a “significant amount” of marijuana during a search of the property, leading to GloRilla’s arrest on felony drug charges.

“I feel like me, and my brother and sister, we were victims in this situation,” she said. “But somehow, they’re trying to paint us out to be suspects, and I just feel like it’s all the way wrong.”

The rapper's legal team echoed that sentiment, calling the case a miscarriage of justice. “Over $700,000 of items were stolen from her home, and so her brother and sister naturally called the police when this was all going on,” attorney Drew Findling explained to the outlet. “The most egregious part is that there seems to be no movement whatsoever in this home invasion, but rather, within 24 hours, there were warrants for her arrest. That’s unconscionable.”

WSB-TV added that Woods voluntarily surrendered on July 22 and was released on bond the same day. That same month, the Forsyth County sheriff issued a statement acknowledging Woods and her family as crime victims and pledged to pursue justice against the burglars.

GloRilla flips arrest into merchandise

In true entrepreneurial fashion, GloRilla turned her controversial mug shot into merchandise. Days after her arrest, she launched $40 T-shirts featuring the booking photo on her official website. The items, available in sizes S through XXL, are shipping via pre-order, though fans at her “Glo Bash” concert in Memphis were able to buy them on the spot.