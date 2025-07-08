Image Image Credit Thearon W. Henderson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball up court against the Golden State Valkyries during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center on June 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Angel Reese was named the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover athlete, joining a select group of basketball stars.

She launched her first signature sneaker with Reebok, signaling a new era in athlete branding.

Reese is setting records in the WNBA, including a historic streak of 15-point, 15-rebound games.

Angel Reese’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. On Wednesday (July 9), the 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward was officially announced as the WNBA Edition cover athlete for NBA 2K26, joining Carmelo Anthony and reigning NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on this year’s lineup of basketball icons. The moment marked another major achievement for Reese, who told PEOPLE that the “little girl” inside her is proud of how far she’s come. “This is just an honor to be a part of this and something that’s historic,” she said. “I’m so blessed to be honored with these two.”

Reese’s journey from Maryland to basketball stardom has been nothing short of magnetic. Her boldness, fashion-forward presence, and All-Star play have turned her into one of the WNBA’s most recognizable figures, and she’s determined to use her platform to inspire the next generation. “The sky is the limit — even bigger than that — as long as you trust whatever you want and never let anybody put limitations on who you can be and what you can be,” she shared with the publication.

WNBA All-Star, record-breaker, and now a signature sneaker star

The NBA 2K26 announcement is just one in a string of wins for Reese. Earlier this week, she was named a WNBA All-Star for the second time in as many years. After debuting at the 2024 All-Star Game with a double-double performance, she’ll return this season as a fixture on a squad stacked with elite talent like A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and Breanna Stewart.

Statistically, Reese is thriving. She leads the league in rebounding (12.6 RPG) and recently broke the WNBA record for the most consecutive games tallying at least 15 points and 15 rebounds, surpassing legends like Lisa Leslie and Wilson (per PEOPLE). Over the Sky’s past nine matchups through Sunday (July 6), she’s averaged 15 points, 12.8 rebounds, and nearly 5 assists per game. That kind of dominance has also earned her a new milestone: Her first signature sneaker.

Reebok’s upcoming Angel Reese 1 shoe, debuting in the shimmering “Diamond Dust” colorway, reflects her boldness and underdog spirit. “The diamonds are shining brighter than ever,” Reese stated in the big reveal. The launch marks a cultural comeback for Reebok and positions Reese as a foundational piece of the brand’s basketball revival under Shaquille O’Neal’s leadership.

Angel Reese’s clipboard incident during Chicago Sky loss and a lesson in passion

Still, Reese’s journey hasn’t come without its emotional moments. During a narrow 81–79 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday (July 8), frustrations boiled over when she slapped a clipboard out of a coaching staff member’s hand late in the fourth quarter. She later addressed the incident with maturity on social media, crediting her teammate and the heat of competition: “Not happening again, though,” she wrote.

Despite the moment, Reese finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds — her sixth straight double-double. Her emotional intensity is inseparable from her drive to win and elevate the game. “I have to be better,” she said about her overall effort after the game. “I just have to be better, as far as boxing out because it just wasn’t enough tonight.”