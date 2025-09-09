Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla poses in New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since bursting onto the scene with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” GloRilla has proven to be more than just a viral moment. The Memphis native carved out her lane with a deep, commanding voice and a raw, unfiltered style that makes every bar hit with urgency. Beyond the music itself, Glo has mastered the art of the visual. Her videos carry the same energy as her songs: Gritty, celebratory, and always grounded in authenticity.

Whether it’s rowdy party scenes or sleek and sultry collaborations, her clips have become extensions of her bold, charismatic, and impossible-to-ignore personality. Along the way, she’s teamed up with fellow rap heavyweights, with each appearance further cementing her rising status. From breakout moments to big-budget productions, these 15 music videos showcase GloRilla’s evolution into one of Hip Hop’s most magnetic stars.

1. I LUV HER (feat. T-Pain)

GloRilla teamed up with T-Pain and actor Da’Vinchi in this Benny Boom–directed visual, blending romance and fantasy. The video imagines an ideal future, from dates to family life, before revealing it as a dream.

2. OUTSIDE (feat. Niki Pooh)

One of Glo’s earliest bangers brings viewers to her Memphis stomping grounds. It’s a party all around, as the rapper and her crew gamble, enjoy drinks, and bust out of risqué dance moves for the camera.

3. Tomorrow 2 (feat. Cardi B)

Directed by Diesel Films, the remix video showed GloRilla and her crew turning New York City into a party — ghost-riding neon cars, grabbing Takis in a bodega, and pole-dancing in the subway — before Cardi B joined for a rooftop celebration.

4. Nut Quick

The Ben Marc–directed video found GloRilla partying with friends after dismissing a sneaky link. JT of City Girls appeared as a playful therapist, mediating a couple’s bedroom dispute while Glo kept the energy high with humor and Memphis tenacity.

5. Typa

Directed by Benny Boom, the “Typa” video paired GloRilla with NFL player Xavier Legette as her streetwise love interest. They flirted, kissed, and handled illegal dealings before Keyshia Cole (who’s song was sampled) appeared for a tropical heart-to-heart, giving Glo advice over drinks.

6. Ex’s (Phatnall Remix) (feat. Lil Durk)

GloRilla gets inked up in the visual for her remix of “PHATNALL.” She also keeps her flexing to the maximum with footage of her in a luxury whip with a homegirl and alongside Durk outside of a mansion, all courtesy of Diesel Films.

7. Wrong One (feat. Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon, Aleza, and Tay Keith)

In this revenge-fueled visual, GloRilla and her Memphis crew trashed an ex’s property by spray-painting, smashing mirrors, and covering tables in condiments. Directed chaos turned the heartbreak anthem into a wild group effort, showcasing the chemistry of Glo and her day-one collaborators. Extra credit for the Set It Off-inspired rooftop scene.

8. Yeah Glo!

Directed by Troy Roscoe, the “Yeah Glo!” video mixed luxury with roots. GloRilla rode in a Maybach, worked a fast-food shift, and gave back to kids in her neighborhood, all while revisiting younger versions of herself in playful flashbacks.

9. Wanna Be (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Benny Boom directed GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion as they crashed a rowdy frat party in this high-energy visual. With sexiness and bravado, the duo took over the dance floor and turned the house into a wild celebration.

10. TGIF

Directed by Jerry Morka and Diesel Filmz, “TGIF” captured pure summer freedom. GloRilla twerked atop a tour bus in the desert, lounged beachside in a bikini while getting pampered, and rode ATVs with friends, bringing the celebratory anthem vividly to life.

11. PROCEDURE (feat. Latto)

Another Set It Off nod. Benny Boom directed GloRilla and Latto in a bank heist, suiting up as robbers before the action cut to reality — a wake-up call from Glo’s mom (played by Vivica A. Fox). The cinematic twist solidified the rappers' chemistry in this bold collaboration.

12. Westside Baby (Gutta)

With helps from comedians Grove Hero and Preacher Paul, GloRilla kicked this clip off with a hilarious skit centered around building a house. Things switch to a porch function with her loved ones and a callback to her middle school.

13. NEW NEW

Here’s a crazy throwback that proved how GloRilla had the aura long before the fame. In the One Shot-directed clip, she threw a house party with her folks, complete with liquor, smoke, and synchronized dance moves. For Glo, it was lit from jump.

14. All Dere (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

In this playful gym-themed video, GloRilla transformed into a cycling instructor while Moneybagg Yo stepped in as a personal trainer. Together, they turned fitness into fun, leading a crew of women through high-energy workouts with a party-ready vibe.

15. Lick Or Sum

GloRilla flipped a Three 6 Mafia classic with a female-first twist, and the video matched the energy. She and her friends twerked on car hoods, took over a grocery store, and partied in a salon, joined by cameos from Yung Miami and Sexyy Red.