Megan Thee Stallion has never been shy about her love for anime, so it’s no surprise that she takes cosplay just as seriously as she does her music. The “Savage” hitmaker has often used music videos, public appearances and her social media feed as an opportunity to embody her favorite characters — often with her own unique twist.

Most fans probably pinpoint her 2019 PAPER Magazine cover, where she channeled Shoto Todoroki from "My Hero Academia," as the look that started it all. Since then, the Grammy Award winner has given us so many more iconic cosplay moments, including her takes on Sailor Moon, Bruno Bucciarati and Jolyne Cujoh, to name a few. She’s even used her music, especially songs like “BOA” and “Otaku Hot Girl,” to pay homage to the shows she loves.

With that in mind, REVOLT revisited 11 of Megan’s best cosplay moments below.

1. Sailor Moon

You don’t even need to be an anime superfan to recognize Sailor Moon. The cosmic crime-fighter is easily one of the most iconic animated characters ever, and she’s gotten plenty of shoutouts in Hip Hop, too. In a TikTok set to her “Mamushi” hit, Megan wore Usagi Tsukino’s full uniform, down to her red bow and white gloves.

It wasn’t Megan’s first time dressing as Sailor Moon, either. She previously paid tribute to the heroine during her 2022 performance at Tokyo’s Summer Sonic Festival.

2. Bruno Bucciarati

If there’s one place to cosplay — aside from an actual anime convention — it’s the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. For the 2024 ceremony, Megan closed out the night in a look inspired by Bruno Bucciarati from “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” specifically the “Golden Wind” arc. She wore a short bob and corset top underneath a white dress, which is pretty much as close as you can get to full cosplay for an awards show.

3. Yoruichi Shihouin

Megan definitely brought her A-game to 2025’s Dream Convention, which she was tapped to headline. The Houston rapper, who took the event as an opportunity to announce her debut Netflix anime series, dressed as Yoruichi Shihōin from "Bleach."

4. Jolyne Cujoh

Here’s another “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” moment, because if it’s not obvious by now, Megan really loves the anime. During a 2024 trip to Japan, she cosplayed none other than Jolyne Cujoh. The “HISS” artist wore blonde bangs, emerald green space buns and a matching-colored ensemble that brought the “Stone Ocean” heroine to life.

5. Boa Hancock

Megan brought us all the way back to the PlayStation 2 days for her "BOA" rollout. In promotional covers for the single, she cosplayed as Boa Hancock from the Japanese manga series “One Piece.” It’s obviously not a frame-for-frame recreation of the character’s look, but with long black hair, serpent symbolism and, of course, the song title, it’s pretty clear Megan was paying homage to the Kuja Pirates captain in her own Hot Girl way.

6. Shoto Todoroki

For her PAPER Magazine cover, Megan cosplayed the legendary Shoto Todoroki from "My Hero Academia." She wore a blue jumpsuit and the character’s split red-and-platinum hair, the latter of which we have hair stylist Alonzo Arnold to thank for. The moment was one of our earliest hints that the H-Town Hottie was actually a huge Otaku, and to this day, it’s still one of her most iconic looks.

7. Starfire

The “Bigger In Texas” hitmaker gives video game and comic book characters plenty of cosplay love, too. For Halloween — aka Hottieween— the rapper transformed herself into Starfire Thee Stallion, complete with the “Teen Titans” heroine’s fiery red hair and purple bodysuit (featuring some cutouts, obviously).

8. Satoru Gojo

“‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is the hottest anime right now. It's the best!” Megan told Teen Vogue in 2024, so of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without one of her looks from the series. Channeling Satoru Gojo, the Good News creator popped out with long gray hair, a black blindfold and a cropped leather set instead of his typical track jacket. Fun fact: She also name-dropped the anime fan-favorite on “Otaku Hot Girl” with the line, “Ayy, can't touch me like Gojo / Look good in all my photos.”

9. Rumi “Mirko” Usagiyama

Megan and Rumi “Mirko” Usagiyama share plenty in common: They're both insanely athletic, have massive cult followings and are arguably the best at what they do. The chart-topping artist brought the "My Hero Academia" character to life in a white-and-blue bodysuit and a pair of rabbit ears. “Hot Girl Mirko,” she fittingly captioned the photos.

10. Trish Una

For Halloween 2024, Megan treated her followers to yet another “JoJo's Bizarre Adventure” cosplay, this time with help from Trish Una’s Stand form, Spice Girl. She recreated the character’s black crop top and iconic slit skirt. Is there anyone the Grammy Award winner can’t cosplay? We seriously doubt it.

11. Death the Kid

Death Thee Stallion took over Megan’s Instagram feed in the days leading up to Halloween 2023. She put her own spin on Death the Kid with a black suit — of course featuring three white stripes on each shoulder — and jet-black hair. She also included a few creative takes on the "Soul Eater” character’s companions, Liz and Patty Thompson, in her photos.