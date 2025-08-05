Image Image Credit AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cosplayer dressed up as Aang from Avatar The Last Airbender Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Anime has a unique ability to capture the depth of human emotions in an entertaining, yet informative way for viewers. Many characters in the category face a gambit of mental health challenges from anxiety and low self-worth to depression and PTSD. These characters remind us that our struggles are valid, healing takes time and seeking help isn’t a sign of weakness.

Whether you relate to Kōsei Arima’s anxiety, Jinta Yadomi’s trauma or Naruto Uzumaki’s self-doubt, anime remains a medium that reflects and validates our experiences. Check out these six characters who taught us valuable lessons about mental health.

1. Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender

In “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” 12-year-old Aang wakes up after 100 years to find out that all of his people, the Air Nomads, were wiped out. He blames himself for running away from the temple and his community, causing him to struggle with immense guilt — even though he was just a child when it happened. In the series, Aang’s struggles with survivor’s guilt and emotional repression not only affect his emotional and mental health, but they also disrupt his ability to master the Avatar State.

However, that doesn’t stop the young savior from fulfilling his divine fate. Aang decides to face his challenges head on by forgiving himself for his past mistakes and embracing his role as the Avatar with confidence. His journey teaches us that forgiveness, plus acknowledging and processing emotions, is the key to healing. It also highlights the importance of facing one’s past, seeking support and embracing vulnerability as a strength.

2. Jinta Yadomi from Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

After the death of his childhood friend Meiko "Menma" Honma, Jinta isolates himself and refuses to process his emotions. He blames himself for her death, believing that if he had acted differently, she would still be alive. When Menma’s spirit reappears, Jinta is forced to reconnect with his old friends and face his emotions. His experience working through grief, loss and withdrawal teaches us that healing happens when we open up to talk about our pain and reconnect with others. Grief is messy, but Jinta proves that true healing comes from facing the past, expressing your emotions and allowing yourself to move forward.

3. Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto

Naruto grows up as an orphan, shunned by the village because of the Nine-Tails sealed inside him. He is constantly rejected, laughed at and left to fend for himself. Despite his suffering, Naruto puts on a cheerful front, masking his pain with pranks and loud energy. Many characters in “Naruto” — Sasuke Uchiha, Gaara of the Desert and even Pain — also suffer from generational trauma and respond to it in different ways. However, our protagonist chooses to break the cycle by finding a path of peace instead of revenge. While he starts out by seeking the validation of those around him, he learns over time that his worth isn't based on external approval. His journey teaches us that self-acceptance is key to mental health and reminds us that we are not doomed to repeat the pain of our past — we have the power to choose a different path.

4. Kōsei Arima from Your Lie in April

Kōsei is a piano prodigy, but his strict and abusive mother turned music into a source of fear instead of joy. After her death, he developed a mental block where he can’t hear the sound of the piano whenever he plays. Instead of facing his grief, Kōsei withdraws from music and the world. Throughout the show, he struggles with extreme performance anxiety, fearing failure and criticism. He puts immense pressure on himself, feeling like he has to be perfect.

However, when Kōsei meets Kaori Miyazono, she brings joy and color back into his life, pushing him to play music in a way that feels free and expressive. His experience demonstrates how meaningful relationships — whether romantic, platonic or mentorship-based — can help break us out of cycles of fear and self-doubt. It also encourages us to embrace our emotions, rediscover joy after trauma and allow love to heal old wounds.

5. Thorfinn from Vinland Saga

Thorfinn spends much of his early life consumed by vengeance for his father’s murder, dedicating himself to killing the murderer — his trainer Askeladd. Before his father’s death, Thorfinn was full of curiosity and hope. However, witnessing the slaying and being forced into war twists him into a hardened, violent warrior. Over time, Thorfinn begins to experience a form of PTSD, becoming numb to the trauma and violence of being a soldier at war. He eventually realizes that war only leads to more suffering, leading him to turn over a new leaf.

Leaving his days as a soldier behind him, Thorfinn chooses a path of peace, renouncing violence and seeking a life of purpose. His journey teaches us that letting go of hatred, healing from deep trauma and choosing to build a better future is healthier than being consumed by the past.

6. Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia

Shoto Todoroki is raised in an abusive household, where his father, Endeavor, pushes him to be the perfect hero, ignoring his emotional well-being. The parental pressure and emotional abuse lead Shoto to struggle with identity issues, resentment and self-doubt. He initially tries to shut off his emotions — especially his hatred toward his father — and refuses to use his fire abilities because they remind him of Endeavor. However, unlike his father, who is driven by obsession and control, Shoto chooses to carve his own path. He learns that his powers — and his future — are his own, not just a reflection of his father.

Shoto’s internal struggle to accept himself beyond his father’s control resonates with many who have experienced similar hardships. His story teaches us the importance of healing from a painful past and embracing your full self. Shoto is proof that your trauma doesn’t have to dictate your future.