Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Boosie Badazz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Boosie Badazz's fans are well aware of the pain behind his music. Through albums like 2010's Incarcerated, the rapper has shared his story. His tumultuous past and legal troubles have repeatedly made headlines, not to mention his controversial online presence. During a live taping of "Caresha Please" at 2024 REVOLT WORLD, Boosie attributed some of these difficulties to the immense grief and hardship he's endured.

After chatting with him about everything from getting “flewed out” to his parenting drama, Yung Miami opened the floor for a mental health check-in, asking, "How are you mentally?"

Boosie responded candidly, admitting, "I've got mental health problems; you can't notice? I've lost so many friends. They say you have PTSD coming from war when losing two friends... I've lost probably 20 friends, 14 to homicide. That's why I'm so hyper. That's why I'm so...." He paused, pounding his fist into his palm before continuing, "because I'm supposed to be crying."

The "Wipe Me Down" lyricist has struggled openly with loss, revealing that he broke down after the death of his friend and collaborator, Trouble, who was shot and killed in Georgia in 2022. However, he noted that witnessing so much death has pushed him to appreciate life even more, and he refuses to dwell on the past.

"But I'm happy. I got to live this s**t out,” Boosie affirmed. “If I start thinking about everything I’ve been through, I’ll be miserable like a motherf**ker. So, anything I’m doing right now, like my life, that's what I promised myself when I got out of prison: I’m going to make myself smile. You know, I’m not trying to dwell on the past."

"My past is ugly. I’m trying. My future is way brighter than what I’ve been through, you know what I’m saying? I’m focused on the future. I’m trying to be happy every day," he added.

Boosie acknowledged that gratitude keeps him going before Yung Miami reiterated the question, clarifying, "So you're f**ked up?"

Transparently, he explained, "Yeah, mentally, I’m messed up. I don’t know what might come out of my mouth sometimes. I don’t. Mentally, I’m messed up because I’m fighting demons. But I’m still smiling through it because I know what I’ve been through, and it has made me a better person. And I’m not gonna keep making the same mistakes I used to make. What you go through makes you a better person. Right now, I’m a better person than I was.”

It's his drive to move forward, the Bad Azz Music Syndicate founder says, that makes visiting his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana challenging. "That’s why I don’t really like going back home too much because everything comes back — the past comes back. I get sad, man. So many people here ain’t even grateful just for living. We gotta be grateful just for living."

The City Girls artist chimed in, proclaiming, "’Cause you only live once now." Boosie Badazz echoed her comments, closing the discussion with, "You've got nothing but once, [then] that clock’s over. And the worst part is, we don’t know when our name’s gonna be called."