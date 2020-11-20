Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DaBaby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Sept. 26), DaBaby unveiled his new initiative, DaBaby Cares, a mental health resources program. In a social media post, he shared how his late brother, Glenn Johnson, inspired his latest venture. "To keep it real, [I've] been thrown off mentally and spiritually since we lost big bruh," he said. "The only thing [that] kept me strong was the kids! Every child in our bloodline [is a soldier]. But d**n that – kids need to be kids."

DaBaby continued, "With that being said, I know from experience that the majority of mental health issues come from unchecked childhood trauma, and in honor of my brother, my nieces, [my] nephew, and anybody who... lost a loved one to suicide, I wanted to utilize my platform to provide the resources and create a safe space where it’s REALLY NEEDED for the ones struggling with mental health." DaBaby further explained how his program specifically targets “Black males and the youth.”

Upon visiting the official website, viewers can find a Mental Health 101 Toolkit, which contains a wealth of information about the negative impact of social media, steps to take if you or someone else is struggling, and contact information for different organizations. It also revealed that DaBaby Cares partnered with NAMI of Charlotte and Mental Health America of Central Carolinas for additional assistance.

Back in 2020, it was revealed that Johnson tragically took his life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As REVOLT previously reported, the "Suge" rapper opened up about the loss on the surprise EP My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G). "Bruh, I’ve been hurt, ain't had no feelings since we lost you, feel like a prisoner of my mind, no one to talk to, never let depression go unchecked, that s**t'll cost you, baby bro gon' walk down on any n**ga ever crossed you," he confessed on the project's opening track.