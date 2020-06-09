Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“We the ones got y'all on that anime/ Y'all wasn't talkin' 'bout no ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ ‘My Hero Academia,’ none of that Tsuyu Asui,” Sauce Walka declared on the outro of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Southside Royalty Freestyle.” The Grammy-winning rapper, who’s shouted out anime countless times on tracks like “Otaku Hot Girl,” “Girls in the Hood,” and “BOA,” is just one of many rappers who've embraced — or at least referenced — the art form since its inception.

Anime, be it universally loved titles like “Dragon Ball Z” and “Naruto” or some of the relatively newer gems, such as “Attack on Titan,” share far more common ground with Hip Hop than most would expect. There are heroes, villains, and plenty of good storytelling. Ahead, REVOLT rounded up 13 of the best and most creative anime references in rap, courtesy of Lil Uzi Vert, Lupe Fiasco, and plenty of others.

1. New Patek by Lil Uzi Vert: Throw up gang signs, Naruto/ Put metal in my nose like Pain

Before the release of Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert had fans waiting months for “New Patek,” which surprisingly didn't make the album’s final cut. Sandwiched inside the track, they compared throwing up gang signs to the hand movements “Naruto” characters make before unleashing their powers. The Philadelphia rapper then doubled down on the anime references by shouting out Pain (aka Nagato), who notably has metal rods through his nose, similar to Uzi’s piercings.

2. Otaku Hot Girl by Megan Thee Stallion: Ayy, can't touch me like Gojo/ Look good in all my photos

Megan Thee Stallion is rap’s resident anime fan, having cosplayed characters like Sailor Moon and Boa Hancock, and even presenting at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. On “Otaku Hot Girl,” one of the many standouts from her self-titled third studio album, the Houston rapper referenced Gojo Satoru from “Jujutsu Kaisen.” She even enlisted Adam McArthur — the English voice of Yuji Itadori himself — for the intro: “I like a tall woman with a nice big a**, just sayin'. Like Grammy winner, Megan Thee Stallion.”

3. Anime World by SahBabii: I dress like Akatsuki, they copycats, Kakashi/ And I'ma hit it like Rock Lee, dressed in green like broccoli

SahBabii is an anime fan through and through, with “Anime World” practically serving as a love letter to the medium. Throughout the track, he paid homage to the late Nujabes, name-dropped Kurama (the nine-tailed fox from “Naruto”), and, among the many other references — and trust us, there are many — compared his style to personal favorites like Kakashi Hatake and Rock Lee.

4. Ultimate by Denzel Curry: Wait, doctor says he's gonna stay/ Let him get the Senzu Bean so he regenerate

Denzel Curry kicked open the door with “Ultimate,” and in the process gave rap one of its better "Dragon Ball Z" references. Senzu Beans, for those unfamiliar, instantly heal and recharge characters in the anime. Then, in the record’s latter verse, he showed love to one of the show’s characters: “I kill 'em, no Kony, these n**gas ain't homies/ Claim you the homie, I turn into Broly.”

5. #PROUDCATOWNERREMIX by XXXTENTACION featuring Rico Nasty: I'm used to shockin' these b**ches like Pikachu/ Don't run away from me when I run into you

Pikachu, Pokémon’s iconic yellow mascot, has practically become a Hip Hop staple (see Lil Baby’s “Yes Indeed,” Lil Yachty’s “Peek a Boo,” and plenty more). Rico Nasty continued the tradition on the "#PROUDCATOWNERREMIX" by comparing herself to the adorable yet lightning-wielding creature. It’s a clever fit, considering both Rico and Pikachu might seem harmless at first glance, but you definitely don’t want to cross either of them.

6. Hatchback by Cochise: She come over my way/ Third eye with it, Hiei

Florida rapper Cochise slipped a relatively rare “Yu Yu Hakusho” reference into his breakout track "Hatchback," in which he shouted out Hiei. The show's resident master of the evil eye boasts abilities such as telekinesis and mind control, thanks to the Jagan, which we’re introduced to early on. Elsewhere, Cochise dished out a line about Kazuma Kuwabara from the same series, personal favorite “Tokyo Ghouls,” and the Akatsuki from “Naruto.”

7. Hood Gone Love It by Jay Rock featuring Kendrick Lamar: Whip like a fireball, call it Goku/ You don't know the tribulations that we go through

Jay Rock's “Dragon Ball Z” nod on “Hood Gone Love It” proves just how far anime has infiltrated rap culture. Comparing his whip to Goku’s signature move, the Kamehameha, he delivered a quick but memorable shout-out to one of anime's most recognizable attacks on the Kendrick Lamar-assisted offering.

8. Vaudeville Villain by Viktor Vaughn: This his only chance to shoot the gift like a lone glance/ Or like a beef scene that leave the oo-ey smokin'/ Or between Hokuto Shinken and Nanto Suichō Ken

Albeit tucked away at the end of "Vaudeville Villain," Viktor Vaughn’s (one of MF DOOM’s many aliases) “First of the North Star” reference here proves the rapper definitely knew his stuff. The 1980s anime notably featured two rival martial arts styles: Hokuto Shinken and Nanto Suichō Ken. The former attacks pressure points, while the latter uses deadly slicing techniques.

9. Catch Me Outside by Ski Mask the Slump God: Naruto nine-tailed fox coat fur/ I feel like a Gucci ad-lib, burr

Ski Mask the Slump God landed one of his first major hits with "Catch Me Outside," where he also just so happened to shout out Naruto’s Nine-Tails cloak (courtesy of Kurama). The Florida rapper amusingly took that similarity literally in what’s arguably one of his best songs.

10. Wulf Titan by Xavier Wulf: Call me Eren Yeager, when I swing they say 'Ooh'/ Damn boy, I bet you knocked the shoulder blade loose/ I say 'Hell naw, I'm like a Armored Titan, fool

Xavier Wulf’s "Wulf Titan" is basically one big homage to "Attack on Titan," where the protagonist-turned-antihero Eren Yeager transforms into a Titan by hurting himself. A few bars later, the rapper compared himself to the Armored Titan, a creature whose skin is quite literally plated with armor. Ironically enough, the song sampled Geinoh Yamashirogumi’s "Illusions," from the legendary 1988 anime film Akira.

11. Victory Is In My Clutches by Jay Electronica: My attack level is way higher than Yu-Gi-Ohs/ My defense level is in the trillions

Jay Electronica referenced “Yu-Gi-Oh!,” one of the more familiar anime built around strategic card battles, on “Victory Is In My Clutches.” Here, he boasts an "attack level" surpassing that of powerful monsters — take, for example, Exodia and Divine Serpent Geh, who are both featured in the series. After all, in “Yu-Gi-Oh!,” higher numbers mean you're nearly unbeatable.

12. Think U The S**t (Fart) by Ice Spice: I'm a pretty b**ch, I don't like fightin'/ On the beat, I'm goin' Super Saiyan

Yes, even Ice Spice has “Dragon Ball Z” bars. About halfway through the RIOTUSA-produced “Think U The S**t (Fart),” the Bronx native mentioned going Super Saiyan right before she referenced Snow White’s Magic Mirror and "N**gas in Paris."

13. Chosen One by Anderson .Paak: And a n**ga up, up like Sailor Moon/ Brought a totally different energy up in the room

Anderson .Paak channeled everyone’s favorite heroine from the '90s anime classic “Sailor Moon” on “Chosen One,” pulled from his 2019 album, Ventura. Anyone who’s seen Usagi Tsukino in her signature white-and-blue sailor fuku should know exactly what he means. She really does change the energy of a room.