Moneybagg Yo, a proud product of Memphis, was faced with the daunting decision to leave high school behind to provide for his family and scrape together the funds for studio sessions. Since then, he's emerged as an unwavering force in his generation of music, dropping an impressive tally of mixtapes annually. Let's not forget his allegiance to CMG, with Yo Gotti keeping the musical pulse of Memphis alive and well.

Since Moneybagg’s debut, he's hit creative peaks with releases like the influential Federal 3X and 2 Heartless mixtapes. His inaugural studio album, RESET, unleashed toward the tail end of 2018, truly marked his place in the annals of Hip Hop history. Today, bangers like "U Played" featuring Lil Baby, "Said Sum," "Time Today" and "Wockesha” are among his standout tracks.

But Moneybagg Yo's influence extends beyond music. He's created his own empire, launching the label Bread Gang, which features YTB Fatt, Big Homiie G, Finesse2Tymes, Big30, and more. He also made a groundbreaking move with his streaming service, Bread Gang TV, that gives creators control over both their content and earnings. To celebrate all of his success in business and music, REVOLT has analyzed Moneybagg Yo's discography and ranked his albums below. Check it out!

4. 43VA HEARTLESS

43VA HEARTLESS is Moneybagg Yo’s sophomore album that was released in 2019. It soared to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling about 40,000 units in its first week. The standout single "Dior" with Gunna quickly became a bop, broadening his fan base. Other featured artists on the album included City Girls, Offset, Lil Durk, Blac Youngsta and Kevin Gates.

3. RESET

Moneybagg Yo established his presence in the game with his debut album, RESET. The LP, which featured compelling collaborations with J. Cole, Future, Kodak Black, YG and Jeremih, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200. His rapid rise through the charts demonstrated a growing influence in the industry. "OKAY" with Future was the lead single from the LP and is still popular today. In essence, RESET was more than just an album; it was Bagg's footprints in the sand of Hip Hop.

2. Time Served

Time Served revealed the demand for the artist and featured several hits that have become a trademark of his name. Tracks like "U Played" featuring Lil Baby, "All Dat" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "Pop My S**t" and "Pistol by da Bed'' have drawn in fans around the world. This project was like a sonic journey through Moneybagg Yo's world, highlighting his unapologetic authenticity and unrivaled skill. It was no surprise that Time Served resonated strongly with fans, propelling the artist to new heights in the Hip Hop landscape.

1. A Gangsta’s Pain

Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain stood out in contemporary rap and delivered a raw portrayal of his experiences and emotions. Lead singles like "Wockesha," "GO!” and "Time Today" highlighted his knack for creating chart-topping hits. Featuring collaborations with EST Gee, Kaash Paige, Polo G and Pharrell, the album showcased the Memphis lyricist's versatility and enduring influence within the industry. Undoubtedly, it secured its place as one of the decade's top LPs by offering a cohesive journey from start to finish filled with nothing but pure vibes.