An unprecedented blockbuster deal flipped the sports world upside down as news broke of a three-team mid-season NBA play on Sunday (Feb. 2). Six-year Los Angeles Lakers veteran Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks along with Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick, in exchange for players Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, according to ESPN.

The Utah Jazz picked up Jalen Hood-Schifino, waived Mo Bamba and secured a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers. During a Sunday (Feb. 2) press conference, Mavericks’ general manager Nico Harrison revealed to reporters that trade talks began in the last month with only the Lakers general manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka. “Trades don’t happen at the smallest level without stuff getting out, and Rob and I were able to have really intense conversations over the course of three or four weeks,” said Harrison.

The quiet brokering of a deal also excluded input from head coach Jason Kidd. “We kept it between us. We had to. We had to keep it tight,” he added. Stating that, “J. Kidd and I are aligned, and we talk about archetypes, and we talk about the culture we want to create, so I know the type of players that he likes without actually talking to him.”

The former Lakers assistant coach explained, “When you look at the vision of the team and what Nico wants to build, I truly support that and truly believe that the players that we’re getting are the ones that can help us achieve that. And that’s to win a championship … Defense wins championships. AD is the one we truly believe fits with D. Live [Dereck Lively II], and Gaf [Daniel Gafford] and P.J. [Washington].”

The Lakers’ front office released a statement that read in part, “We will be relentless in building a roster around the oncourt vision Coach Redick has for this basketball team, and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans.” During his tenure with the team, Davis helped LeBron James secure a single championship in 2020.