Key Takeaways

LeBron James missed the Lakers-Spurs game on Wednesday (Jan. 7) due to foot arthritis and sciatica, continuing a season-long struggle with injuries.

With 17 missed games, one more absence would make him ineligible for postseason awards under the NBA’s 65-game rule.

Coach JJ Redick and LeBron have both acknowledged the uncertainty of his availability for back-to-back games moving forward.

LeBron James missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ 107-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday (Jan. 7). The Hall of Fame inductee was out due to foot joint arthritis and sciatica pain that has been an issue throughout the 2025-26 basketball season. His playing time in future games is “to be determined,” and that came directly from the man himself.

Head coach JJ Redick told ESPN the decision to bench LeBron was “based on his injuries and just the management of those… We were hoping that he gets to the point where he can play in back-to-backs with his body.” Let’s be real, King James is fully aware that he’s now playing in a young man’s league as the NBA’s oldest active player. His stats are backed by 23 seasons, and he’s proven himself a dominant force with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and now in LA — winning championship rings with each franchise. Is he older? Yes. Is he lacking skill? Not even a little.

After two decades of professional basketball, he’s honest about the toll it’s had on his body. He told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Tuesday (Jan. 6) that he assesses his availability day-to-day. “You guys know that… 41 years old...every back-to-back [game] for the rest of the season is TBD. I am 41. I got the most minutes in NBA history. Bank it right now, okay? What are we talking about?” he said with a chuckle.

When McMenamin told him, “But you don’t look like you’re 41 on the court,” LeBron was quick to interject, “But I am. Look at my birth certificate, Dec. 30, 1984, 4:39 p.m. That’s when I was born.” With 17 missed games, he’s inching closer to falling below the NBA’s 65-game threshold for postseason award eligibility. The basketball icon made history in November 2025 when he became the first player to reach 23 seasons, a record previously held by Vince Carter, who played 22 seasons.

Is LeBron James’ retirement on the horizon?

For the longest time, fans knew that LeBron would stay in the NBA long enough to play alongside his son, Bronny James. He achieved that milestone during the 2023-24 season when his son made his debut with the Lakers. The Ohio native’s son, Bryce James, is next up. The collegiate hooper currently plays for the University of Arizona Wildcats. LeBron has indicated doubts about putting minutes on the board with his younger son, too. Whether or not LeBron plays another full back-to-back this season, his legacy is already locked in. But with the NBA’s new rules and his body pushing back, the clock is ticking louder than ever.