If the whispers are true, Kendrick Lamar may be gearing up to perform on one of the biggest stages in the world: The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. While nothing is confirmed, Casey Wasserman, chairman of the city’s Olympic organizing committee, certainly fueled the speculation during a recent interview.

“Fortunately, in my day job, I represent Kendrick Lamar,” Wasserman told The Associated Press. “He is truly an LA icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

That “fair bet” couldn’t have come at a better time. Lamar is in the midst of one of the most talked-about runs of his career, and his possible Olympic role feels less like hearsay and more like the next step in an already groundbreaking moment.

Kendrick Lamar’s endless wins set the stage for the Olympics

“Not Like Us” didn’t just set the internet ablaze — it changed the conversation. The song earned him five Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, and is widely viewed as a decisive win in his lyrical feud with Drake. But the Compton emcee didn’t settle for chart success and accolades. During his Super Bowl LIX halftime show set, he added a now-iconic line: “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” It was a slick nod to the ongoing legal drama surrounding the song that saw the crowd roaring in approval.

Months earlier, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against his own label, Universal Music Group, accusing them of allowing the release of “Not Like Us” despite what he called false and damaging claims. Per Billboard, the OVO star’s legal team claimed, “Millions of people, all over the world, did understand the defamatory material as a factual assertion that plaintiff is a pedophile.” UMG fired back with a motion to dismiss the case, calling it “a misguided attempt” to retaliate after Drake lost a battle he asked for and instigated. They also defended the nature of diss tracks as a creative tradition within Hip Hop, not literal accusations.

Even with the headlines and court filings, Lamar’s focus remained on the music. His GNX project, released in late 2024, has been praised for its bold production and sharp lyricism. Now, he’s teaming up with SZA for the “Grand National Tour,” which kicks off this April in Minneapolis and runs through major spots like Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and, of course, Los Angeles before going international in July.

Hip Hop is taking over global stages

While Lamar is rumored to represent his hometown on the Olympic stage, Drake may soon find himself in a similar spotlight. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently revealed that the Toronto talent is being considered for a performance during the 2026 World Cup.

“Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. … I should have his number saved somewhere,” Infantino said during an appearance on “Good Day New York.” He went on to note the scale of the opportunity. “We’ll have 2 billion viewers from every corner of the world,” he added. “It’s like 20 times the Super Bowl.” Infantino also acknowledged the aforementioned rap feud, joking that having Drake at the global event could “create a bit of a rivalry.”

If both possibilities come to life, it won’t just be a celebration of two artists. It’ll be a reflection of how Hip Hop expanded far beyond the charts to become a dominant voice on the world stage.