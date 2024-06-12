Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Andrew Chin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar and SZA added more stops to their highly anticipated “Grand National Tour” ahead of public ticket sales opening at 10 a.m. local time on Friday (Dec. 6).

The pair added a third Los Angeles stop on May 24, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, along with an additional Toronto Rogers Centre date on June 13. Lamar’s return to his hometown is highly anticipated, especially after the success of “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” earlier in the year. Meanwhile, the Canada concert led many to speculate it could be another subtle jab at Drake, who surprisingly, still hasn’t headlined the city’s flagship venue.

Lamar and SZA’s decision to expand their tour may have been influenced by the CashApp presale frenzy, which, as REVOLT reported on Wednesday (Dec. 4), left some fans frustrated with long wait times and service fees. Interestingly, Ticketmaster also addressed the allegations that its platform allowed bots and ticket resellers to interfere.

“We never prioritize brokers over fans,” the company wrote via its official Twitter account. “In fact, we have invested more than the rest of the industry combined in developing technology to block bad actors from stealing tickets from fans.”

Starting in Minnesota on April 19, 2025, the “Grand National Tour” will hit major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Detroit, St. Louis and Chicago before ultimately concluding in Washington, D.C. on June 18. Supporting acts haven’t been announced or confirmed yet.

The trek will arrive in promotion of Lamar’s sixth studio album, GNX, which landed atop the Billboard 200 chart upon release. SZA’s LANA and SOS (Deluxe) are also on the bill for 2024.

Ahead of the tour, Lamar is also scheduled to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. He’ll take the stage on Feb. 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.