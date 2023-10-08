Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The wait for new SZA music is finally coming to an end. Two years ago, the singer-songwriter surprised fans when she announced that a project titled LANA would serve as a bonus edition of sorts to her hugely successful sophomore album SOS. The seven to 10-track LP was expected to be released in the fall of 2023, but that time came and passed with minimal updates from the “Kill Bill” superstar.

She built up even more anticipation for the drop when she rolled out six images, each captioned LANA, that were widely perceived as album covers. Now, her loyal following can rest assured that she has not abandoned the body of work amid the rollout delays. On Saturday (Nov. 23), SZA, along with Lizzo, joined Twitch juggernaut Kai Cent for a live stream, where she revealed an update on the status of the new tracks. “It’ll be out before the year is over,” she said.

Last November, SZA told Variety that the deluxe edition of SOS was meant to be “outtakes and some new songs, but it’s become more than I expected.” But somewhere in the creative process, the project took on a life of its own. “It was gonna be really soft because I had made all my screaming points, and I just wanted to glide and not think [too much] and get out of my own head. I was so happy to say some s**t that didn’t mean a f**king thing,” she said. The chart-topping artist admitted that she even mulled over doing a random drop because “no one’s actually expecting that from me right now.”

Her sophomore effort saw her top the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods, which ultimately nabbed her two victories. She also reaped praise for her sold-out arena tour, as well as dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the four-time platinum single “Snooze.”

But in the meantime, new tunes aside, the songstress is also venturing into acting with her co-lead role in the upcoming buddy comedy One of Them Days with Keke Palmer. The movie is slated for a Jan. 24, 2025, release under Issa Rae’s production company, Hoorae Media.