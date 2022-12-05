Image Image Credit NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA and Keke Palmer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Oct. 24), Sony Pictures unveiled an official trailer for the buddy comedy One of Them Days. The film stars Keke Palmer and SZA as two women looking for a financial come-up by any means necessary. Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, and more round out an ensemble cast. Issa Rae is one of the main producers behind the film, which was written by Syreeta Singleton and directed by Lawrence Lamont. The film will hit theaters Jan. 24, 2025.

“One of Them Days centers on best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), who learn that Alyssa’s boyfriend has squandered their rent money,” a description read on IMDB. “The pals must scramble to avoid eviction in a race against the clock, while also striving to keep their friendship intact.”

While she did appear in a small part on “Insecure” (another Issa Rae production), One of Them Days will mark SZA's official acting debut. For Palmer, the movie serves as her latest since the Dave Meyers-helmed This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, Jennifer Lopez's musical film, earlier this year. Other recent films that Palmer appeared in include Lightyear, Nope, and Under the Boardwalk. The multitalent also provided the voice for Dr. Klak in the animated series “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.”

In 2022, SZA unveiled her sophomore LP, SOS, which boasted additional appearances from the likes of Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard. The album received critical and commercial acclaim. It also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for 10 weeks. As REVOLT previously reported, she's said to be working on her official follow-up, LANA, which began as a deluxe edition of SOS before taking on a life of its own. “It’s definitely turning into its own album, and I guess I could drop a new album randomly because no one’s actually expecting that from me right now,” she said to Variety in 2023.