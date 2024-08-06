Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images and Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar capped off his career-defining year with the surprise release of GNX, which featured Roddy Ricch, AzChike, and SZA, among many others. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Pulitzer Prize winner announced that he and the TDE songstress, who appeared on album cuts “luther” and “gloria,” will be hitting the road together in 2025.

The “Grand National Tour” is expected to begin on April 19 at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, followed by stops in Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Chicago, to mention a few. Come May, Lamar and SZA will also be doing back-to-back performances at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The trek will come to a close on June 18 at the Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C. Starting on Wednesday (Dec. 4) at 10 a.m. local time, presale tickets will be up for grabs for CashApp Visa cardholders. In the meantime, see Lamar’s announcement post below.

Given K. Dot and SZA’s chemistry on the Grammy-nominated “All The Stars” and 2017’s “Doves In The Wind,” fans were ecstatic about the news. One Twitter user joked, “2025 tour dates [are] already tearing my pockets up,” alongside the mention of Tyler, The Creator’s upcoming arena run and Beyoncé’s rumored expedition for COWBOY CARTER.

Others speculated about the possible supporting acts, with someone stating, “Please make Doechii the opener, and that’s gonna be so crazy.” Continue scrolling to see more reactions.

The “Grand National Tour” will bring an end to SZA’s concert hiatus. In August, the songstress revealed she was taking a break to “get my life together” following her extensive “SOS Tour.”

It’s also worth mentioning that SZA is gearing up to release two projects soon: SOS (Deluxe) and the long-awaited LANA. According to British Vogue, both are slated to debut before 2024 wraps.