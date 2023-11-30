Producer/engineer TropDavinci had to learn how to capture the Maybach Music sound when he started working with Rick Ross. The production and vocals must be the perfect balance of gritty and pristine, hungry and opulent, to match with the sort of luxury Ross not only raps about but also surrounds himself with when making his hits.

“One of the most luxurious things was when we went to Pharrell’s crib on South Beach. Recording in Pharrell’s crib with the windows and sliding door open facing the beach… Capturing that moment was incredible,” TropDavinci told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” TropDavinci explained why Rick Ross isn’t easy to record, when he knew Meek Mill and Rozay were working on a collaborative album, and how there are still big features from the making of Too Good To Be True that fans haven’t heard.

Get into the exclusive chat below.

Fetty Wap was the first major artist you engineered. What was that experience like with a young Fetty?

During this time, “Trap Queen” had just went No. 1, and it was going crazy. This was probably a week before he dropped the other song, “My Way.” So he came in to do a feature with this artist, and that’s how I got in. They didn’t have an engineer at the time at the Audio Vision Studio I was working with. Honestly, my skills weren’t all the way up to par, but I made it work. He just went into the booth and started freestyling. We pieced the verse together. It was dope seeing how freely he approached it.

But you really made your name by engineering Rick Ross for years. What did you learn from your early sessions with him?

I learned you have to be steps ahead. You have to make it really easy for him. You have to know how to capture those vocals because Rozay is not easy to record. He has a very distinctive, deep voice. But then he also has some of that high-end up there you could tweak, but you can’t put too much on it because it might be too piercing. You have to find that balance where you have the low, and body and that crispy clarity at the top. That’s one thing I had to learn because I never recorded an artist like that. When I first started recording him, I had to keep adjusting my template until I was confident.