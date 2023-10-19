A 12-year prison sentence with nine served wasn’t long enough to break the bond between Hit-Boy and his father, Big Hit. Since the latter was released, the studio has been a sanctum for the father-son duo, reinforcing how their familial connection can extend into the booth.

“I might say little s**t that I wouldn’t peep, or even s**t I don’t peep, he would be on top of it,” Big Hit told REVOLT. “He’s a perfectionist. We have a lot in common there.”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the father to one of the most prolific producers in the last five years explained how working with Hit-Boy keeps him from returning to bad habits. He also discussed recording 300 songs since being freed and who he worked with on his upcoming debut album, The Truth Is In My Eyes. Read the exclusive chat below.

How long after your prison release were you recording music?

I got into an Uber and went straight to the studio, man. It was within a matter of hours. I went straight from a cell to the studio. I think the first song I recorded was “Broke The Mold.”

Was there anything that you had to get used to again?

Learning my voice, just hearing my voice. I have to get used to listening to my voice in the speakers and in my earphones. Other than that, I was in that cell molding and shaping myself just like it was the booth.

While you were away, your son became one of the biggest producers in the world. How did he help you transition back into recording?

He’s a perfectionist. I might say little s**t that I wouldn’t peep, or even s**t I don’t peep, he would be on top of it. He would beat me to the punch and tell me, “Hey, do this.” I’d be like, “I was going to mention that, too.” He’s a perfectionist. We have a lot in common there. On a couple of occasions, I’ll record something, and I’ll come back in here, and he’ll make a part of the verse the hook.

A month after you got out, you and your son put out the SURF OR DROWN, Vol. 2 project. How long did it take to make that album?

That was probably two or three days. That s**t was done ASAP. We were just fighting to see which ones we were going to put on there. That was a cakewalk. He does the beats so easily, we do the spitting so easily, it’s like water. I’ve done 10 songs in one day before, but that was on a perfect day. I can do that every day if I really want to, but I stopped doing that and started targeting certain music I felt would go somewhere.