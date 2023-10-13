Tank God didn’t just produce one of Post Malone and 21 Savage’s biggest songs, “rockstar,” he produced Young Thug and Juice WRLD’s “I Will Follow,” King Combs and Swae Lee’s “Fatal Attraction,” and a bevy of other scorching tracks. Moreover, Tank God’s close relationship with DDG allowed him to see just how the young artist transformed his widely publicized life into music.

“The whole song ‘Famous’ is personal, and it’s funny because whatever he may be going through, he doesn’t wear that on him. He lets it out in the booth,” Tank God told REVOLT. “His project is so dope because I feel he has a lot of those personal records that people can relate to.”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the multiplatinum-selling beatsmith explained how partying with King Combs led to him producing Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “rockstar.” He also talked about his final collaboration with PnB Rock landing on his upcoming album and bonding with DDG. Check out the exclusive interview below.

Who was the first artist you were in the studio with that made you feel like you made it?

I was young, and my cousins always made music. So, there was this allure of me wanting to be like my older cousin. We knew this guy named Spillz, and he was with TBM, which was Fred The Godson‘s group. Fred was the first person I locked in with. At the same time, I met Prodigy and Raekwon. I didn’t work with them, but I was in the same room, and they were just loving my beats. That was huge. That was around 2013. I was probably 14 years old.

Fast-forward to you producing Post Malone and 21 Savage’s diamond-selling record, “rockstar.” How’d that happen?

I was in college, and my brother King Combs had a party in the city, and it was two hours away. We drove two hours to the party, and Christian ended up not getting paid, so we left, and Christian said, “Let’s go to the studio.” Once we walked into the studio, we heard Post [Malone] was there. So, I went into Christian’s room and thought I could bump into [Post] somehow. Then, I literally walked out, and he was at the water fountain. I just asked him, “Can I play you some beats?” He was like, “Yeah, let’s get weird.” I went back into the room and tried to find beats because I feel it’s important to be prepared. I couldn’t find anything, so I walked into his room. He was working on a DJ Mustard song. Joey Bada$$ was there, too. I still didn’t have the beat, so I was on the side listening, and Joey Bada$$ told me, “I know you got some fire.” I played the “rockstar” beat, and the rest was history.