Tank God didn’t just produce one of Post Malone and 21 Savage’s biggest songs, “rockstar,” he produced Young Thug and Juice WRLD’s “I Will Follow,” King Combs and Swae Lee’s “Fatal Attraction,” and a bevy of other scorching tracks. Moreover, Tank God’s close relationship with DDG allowed him to see just how the young artist transformed his widely publicized life into music.
“The whole song ‘Famous’ is personal, and it’s funny because whatever he may be going through, he doesn’t wear that on him. He lets it out in the booth,” Tank God told REVOLT. “His project is so dope because I feel he has a lot of those personal records that people can relate to.”
In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the multiplatinum-selling beatsmith explained how partying with King Combs led to him producing Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “rockstar.” He also talked about his final collaboration with PnB Rock landing on his upcoming album and bonding with DDG. Check out the exclusive interview below.
Who was the first artist you were in the studio with that made you feel like you made it?
I was young, and my cousins always made music. So, there was this allure of me wanting to be like my older cousin. We knew this guy named Spillz, and he was with TBM, which was Fred The Godson‘s group. Fred was the first person I locked in with. At the same time, I met Prodigy and Raekwon. I didn’t work with them, but I was in the same room, and they were just loving my beats. That was huge. That was around 2013. I was probably 14 years old.
Fast-forward to you producing Post Malone and 21 Savage’s diamond-selling record, “rockstar.” How’d that happen?
I was in college, and my brother King Combs had a party in the city, and it was two hours away. We drove two hours to the party, and Christian ended up not getting paid, so we left, and Christian said, “Let’s go to the studio.” Once we walked into the studio, we heard Post [Malone] was there. So, I went into Christian’s room and thought I could bump into [Post] somehow. Then, I literally walked out, and he was at the water fountain. I just asked him, “Can I play you some beats?” He was like, “Yeah, let’s get weird.” I went back into the room and tried to find beats because I feel it’s important to be prepared. I couldn’t find anything, so I walked into his room. He was working on a DJ Mustard song. Joey Bada$$ was there, too. I still didn’t have the beat, so I was on the side listening, and Joey Bada$$ told me, “I know you got some fire.” I played the “rockstar” beat, and the rest was history.
Were you already making your own music?
At the time, I was doing this DJ Khaled thing where I still put rappers together. I had Swizz Beatz on my project thanks to Puff [Daddy]. I had King Combs and Rich The Kid with my boy Bay Swag. I was trying to figure it out. I was broke. I always had a vision. I always looked up to Pharrell, Timbaland, and DJ Khaled in that approach. I didn’t realize I was an artist until after “rockstar.” When people asked me in sessions, “You have any lyrics?” I would tell them, “Actually, I do. But I actually hear a lyric here,” and I was like, “Oh s**t, you should go record and do a top line.” I did that enough times to the point where they would say, “You should actually be an artist.” I taught myself how to record, and build the studio and work on this daily.
What’s the difference between working behind the scenes for other artists and making your own music?
I feel like when you’re working for other artists, you’re on their time. Everyone has their own way of doing things. Some people don’t want people in the room. Some people want many people in the room. Some people mumble, and then they write the lyrics. Some people do one take, and it’s the whole song. For me, I know my process. When you work for other artists, you have to learn that process and how they work.
One of the artists you have great chemistry with in the studio is DDG. How did you guys connect?
I’m signed to Sony/ATV, my publisher, and they asked, “You ever heard of DDG?” I was like, “Yeah, of course.” But he didn’t even want producers there. He wanted a different type of vibe. He wanted someone to help with the music somehow, but not producers. I was the only producer there. We went to the studio house in LA, and I was there. He was working on something, and I was chilling. When it got to us, I asked, “What can we do that’s different?” I f**k with DDG because he’s open-minded to things. I think a lot of artists are close-minded to trying new things.
You posted a clip of DDG seasoning his cannabis with your Grabba product. What sort of personal relationship did you two develop from those studio sessions?
It’s all organic. People fail to realize people are just human no matter how successful they are. There are open-minded artists you can actually build a friendship with. I smoke, and I’ll bring out a whole salt shaker, and people are intrigued. That’s my brand called Grabba God. It’s a salt shaker [with grabba]. I don’t like to roll blunts; I roll spliffs. In the studio, I don’t have much time [to roll up]; I have to be fast. So, I figured that was the fastest way to utilize the time. Things like that help build the relationship and the bond.
Have you seen the outside noise about DDG’s relationship and all the controversy?
The whole song “Famous” is personal, and it’s funny because whatever he may be going through, he doesn’t wear that on him. He lets it out in the booth. His project is so dope because I feel he has a lot of those personal records that people can relate to. He’s relatable because he talks about what he’s going through.
What’s the longest session you’ve been in?
I remember when I went to Utah to work with Posty about a year and a half ago. He built a crazy studio at his crib. It was supposed to be for a few days, and I was out there for a month. Those things happened because we were cooking up, and the chemistry was too good. You have to capture the vibes, the inspiration, or the motivation.
What was Post Malone’s creative process like during that time?
It was so effortless, especially his vibrato. His voice is a one-of-one voice. He takes time when he sings, but it’s just so effortless.
What songs came from that?
We got some s**t, and I’m excited. With artists, we’ll do these sessions and don’t know what will come out. There are songs I’ve done three years ago that are just coming out now.
On Instagram, you shared that you were with PnB Rock a few weeks before he passed. Do you remember the last time you two were together and the music you made?
I’ll never forget it. He was among the first people who f**ked with me when I got on. Even when “rockstar” came out, and it went No. 1, he just told me how proud he was of me. He was someone I always looked up to. The bond was natural. When I got a chance last year to tell him, “I’m an artist, for real,” he asked me to play him some s**t. I played a song called “War Ready.” It’s the intro for my album coming at the top of next year. It was fire to see how excited someone was for my music. He hopped on the record. I’m excited to get that out.
How long have you been working on your album?
It’s interesting. I’ve been working on my album for two years. It’s called Godspeed, but I’m doing the EP Starry Night, and it’s almost done. That’s coming out in about a month and a half. It’s on a nighttime ride, dark vibe. I got features on it from people like A$AP Ferg and PnB Rock, Lil Mosey, DDG, and a few others. I need to let stuff out now.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
McDonald’s 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot competition shined the spotlight on fresh talent at REVOLT WORLD
The three day-competition saw 600 aspiring artists put their lyrics to the test. Read on to find out who won!
Big Sean and Terrence J inspire HBCU students at Moguls in the Making's 5th anniversary
This episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covers the 5th anniversary of the Moguls In The Making competition hosted by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, presented by Ally. Big Sean and Terrence J also return to give advice to the students competing for $20K scholarships. Plus, we look back at the growth of this amazing business competition over the past five years and the opportunities it provides HBCU students.
Monique Chenault talks journalism, REVOLT's Michelle Obama special & "Bet On Black" | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
In this special episode of “The Blackprint,” Detavio Samuels welcomes REVOLT’s very own Monique Chenault to discuss her love for journalism, producing “The Cross-Generational Conversation” with Michelle Obama, and how important “Bet On Black” is for Atlanta and Black-owned businesses. Presented by Target.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Lala Milan brings her "Free Medicinal Laughter" to the latest episode of "Receipts"
This week, the challenger who hoped to take Quincy Brown’s place on the “Receipts” throne was none other than comedian Lala Milan.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
The fight for food security in Atlanta | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers heads to The Peach State to chat with Patchwork City Farms owner Jamila Norman and Goodr Co. founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston about Black farming, food access, security, and sustainability. Watch here!
￼
Quincy Brown vs. Lala Milan | 'Receipts'
On this all-new episode of “Receipts,” Lala Milan brings her “Free Medicinal Laughter” to compete against host Quincy Brown with Siana Altiise, their mysterious shopper. Presented by Walmart.
Our rich legacy of food and culture in Miami | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers ends this season’s journey in Miami chatting with chefs and owners Amaris Jones, and Akino and Jamila West about the history of American cooking, our legacy in cuisine, and food sustainability. Watch here!
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.