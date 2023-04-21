Since the top of 2023, DDG has been blessing his supporters with a consistent stream of drops, which included tracks like “Way Too Petty,” “Reminiscing,” and most recently, “This Summer.” Today (April 21), he adds onto his momentum with “I’m Geekin.” In the accompanying music video, he treats his family to a luxurious ride in a private jet as he spits some bars to match the braggadocious mood:

“I’m on a whole ‘nother level, I’m geekin’, you think you f**kin’ with me? Boy, you tweakin’/ Ready for war, I just need me a reason, I’m gettin’ buckets in regular season/ Honestly wonderin’ when I’ma lose it, come get your wifey, she with it, she choosin’/ Maybach be drivin’ itself, I be cruisin’, I got the game in my f**kin’ pocket/ All of this rappin’ and s**t just a option, I’m finna cook in the stu’, Betty Crock’ it”

DDG’s last full-length LP was It’s Not Me It’s You, a 2022 project that boasted features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray and Lakeyah.

Prior to It’s Not Me It’s You was 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The body of work was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more. Outside of his own releases, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” emcee can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Know How I Get” by Baby Rich, “Toro” by Sho Madjozi, “Meat This” by Blueface, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “I’m Geekin” music video down below.