Lil Uzi Vert’s “I Just Wanna Rock” track had already been trending all over social media for the last few months before it was officially released in full on Oct. 17. In addition to the plethora of dance videos being made by fans, fellow rappers are joining in on the fun and hopping on the beat. Today (Nov. 29), A$AP Ferg teamed up with Funk Flex to reveal his spin on “I Just Wanna Rock.” On the track, the NY native flows with the high-energy instrumental and even hints at an unreleased project:

“Big drip, I fell in love with at lit b**ch, she got a sneaker with Asics, we eat at Carbone for a picnic/ Cartier just for the tick tick, when I fly to L.A. for the business, n***a chain blue white and the Rover, I’m rich rich/ Why they playing with me, I’m the G-O-A-T, y’all ain’t playing in my league/ I got an album with P, you probably never gon’ see, I just really wanna rock, like PnB”

Ferg has been relatively quiet on the music front within the last year because he has been busy pursuing his goals in the fashion industry. In a previous interview, he spoke about the heights he plans to reach with his own brand.

“Devoni will be the best belt brand out there because it already is,” he confidently said. “We’ll be in a space where we’ll be creating opportunities for others, taking on interns, and mentees. The Devoni workshop will be a place where you can come and learn about leathermaking and creating your own bespoke belts. We’re just going to be doing the freakiest, funkiest belts you’ve ever seen in your life!”

Be sure to press play on A$AP Ferg’s brand new “I Just Wanna Rock (Freestyle)” down below.