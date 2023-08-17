Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart places Post Malone’s The Diamond Collection at No. 3 on the list dated Aug. 19. This marks his fifth consecutive top five effort on it. The album has also reached No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums list and No. 16 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The Diamond Collection was released on April 21. The standard edition is comprised of Malone’s eight RIAA-certified diamond songs. There is also a re-issued version that is now available that adds 10 of the artist’s most popular and successful songs that are not certified diamond.

For the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, the new release reached 32,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Aug. 11. Roughly 31,000 units were earned from streaming activity while the other 1,000 units came from album sales. One unit is equivalent to one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold, 3,750 ad-supported streams, or 1,250 paid/subscription streams.

Malone’s first chart-topper was Stoney (2016), which spent three weeks at No. 1 in 2017-2018. The next, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018), lasted for five weeks in the Top 5. Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019) and Twelve Carat Toothache (2022) lasted for seven and two weeks, respectively.

The tracklist for the standard version of The Diamond Collection includes “White Iverson,” “Congratulations” featuring Quavo, “I Fall Apart,” “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Better Now,” “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” with Swae Lee and “Circles.” Some of the additional tracks on the re-issued edition include “Wow.,” “Take What You Want” and “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat.

All of the track-equivalent units (TEA) and streaming-equivalent units (SEA) are assigned to whichever album has the most sales for the week. The Diamond Collection is Malone’s second-best-selling album for the period. His latest release, Austin, sold more while his other three albums on last week’s chart fell off the list.