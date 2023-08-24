On most nights, Alex Estevez has more than a front-row seat to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s creative process; he has a hand in it. From suggesting key production changes on A Boogie’s song “24 Hours” to knowing when to give him space to tap into his emotions, Estevez helps him be his authentic self on wax.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” A Boogie’s trusted engineer explains how the rapper makes music like Michael Jackson, how many unreleased songs A Boogie has, and how he wants to expand his sound for the rest of 2023. Read the exclusive below.

How did you first connect with A Boogie?

I worked at Jungle City Studios in New York assisting his engineers Mowezz and AJ Ruined It for a year or two. I was making sure the sessions were going smoothly. If any troubleshooting needed to be done, I could go in there and get it done quickly.

What does A Boogie like to eat in the studio?

He likes anything that keeps the adrenaline going and the blood sugar high. So, he likes a lot of sweets, candies, snacks like Oreos, Nilla wafers, and sour straws. He has his occasional sandwich here and there — chicken cutlet or chopped cheese.

Artist 2.0 was the first project you worked on entirely with him. What artist did he have the best chemistry with?

Most recently, he had great chemistry with Roddy Ricch on the Me vs. Myself album. Roddy was in town in New York, and it was a last-minute thing, but we had this record we always wanted Roddy on. Seeing how they worked with each other, as a fan before an engineer, was dope. They’re probably two of the best melodic rappers in the game, and they went off each other. They both have really good knowledge of vocal production and Pro Tools.